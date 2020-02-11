Dublin, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Telecom Analytics Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 To 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global telecom analytics market is expected to reach at US$ 11.7 billion by 2027, witnessing a growth of 18.88% CAGR across the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.



Data analytics in the telecom sector brings value in decision making and provides more precise and actionable insights, giving competitive advantages to telecom companies and able them to chart a more efficient cost structure. A huge amount of unstructured data is created from social media, communication and connected devices; when converted into structured data, telcos can take out insightful information about their customer preferences and choices which in turn will help telcos to figure out a customer profile and produce more targeted offers.



The growing competition among telecom players along with the higher churning rate of customers has pushed the telecom operators to use data analytics and business intelligence in decision making.



Based on offering, the telecom analytics market was dominated by the solutions segment in 2018. Telcos are more concerned about churn prediction and its prevention, revenue management and effective marketing strategies targeted towards alike customers to improve subscriptions. In addition to this, with data analytics, telcos can derive real-time network performance measurement to optimize its network quality. Using data analytics, telcos can detect fraud calls and hacking, thereby improving their overall operations as well as customer experience.



All these benefits offered by data analytics have influenced the solution segment which in turn helps to grow the telecom analytics market.



In terms of geography, North America held the largest share in the telecom analytics market in 2018. The market here is primarily governed by the high spending over analytics solutions in the region. The presence of a large number of industry players such as IBM, Oracle Corporation, etc. among others in North America is another factor supporting regional growth. Also, the telecom industry is highly developed in North America with robust penetration of the telecom industry among the population. This high penetration of telecom users creates large data which in turn helps to grow the market of telecom analytics in North America.



Competitive Insights



Some of the major players profiled in telecom analytics market include IBM, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Adobe Inc., Tableau Software, Alteryx, Inc., MicroStrategy Incorporated, Sisense, Inc., Teradata Corporation, Micro Focus International plc, TIBCO Software Inc., OpenText Corporation and Panorama Software, etc. among others. These players are adopting various strategies such as acquisition and partnership with other players to increase their market share.



For instance, in August 2019, Salesforce, a CRM company acquired Tableau Software, a data analytics company. With this acquisition, Salesforce will strengthen its position in the AI-powered analytics platform which will give better insights for decision making. Moreover, in August 2019, TIBCO Software Inc., has announced its integration with Snowflake, a data warehouse for the cloud. This integration will help cloud-based enterprises to get insights into the Snowflake data warehouse.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot: Global Telecom Analytics Market

2.2. Global Telecom Analytics Market, by Offering Type, 2018 (US$ Bn)

2.3. Global Telecom Analytics Market, by Application Type, 2018 (US$ Bn)

2.4. Global Telecom Analytics Market, by Deployment Model, 2018 (US$ Bn)

2.5. Global Telecom Analytics Market, by Geography, 2018 (US$ Bn)



3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Global Telecom Analytics Market Value, 2017-2027, (US$ Bn)

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Drivers

3.2.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2018

3.4. Market Positioning of Key Players, 2018

3.4.1. Major Strategies Adopted by Key Players



4. Global Telecom Analytics Market, by Offering Type , 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)

4.1. Overview

4.2. Solutions

4.3. Services



5. Global Telecom Analytics Market, by Application Type, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)

5.1. Overview

5.2. Customer Management

5.3. Sales & Marketing Management

5.4. Risk & Compliance Management

5.5. Network Management

5.6. Workforce Management



6. Global Telecom Analytics Market, by Deployment Model, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)

6.1. Overview

6.2. On-premise

6.3. Cloud-based



7. North America Telecom Analytics Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)



8. Europe Telecom Analytics Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)



9. Asia Pacific Telecom Analytics Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)



10. Rest of the World Telecom Analytics Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)



11. Company Profiles

11.1. IBM

11.2. Oracle Corporation

11.3. SAP SE

11.4. Adobe Inc.

11.5. Tableau Software

11.6. Alteryx, Inc.

11.7. MicroStrategy Incorporated

11.8. Sisense, Inc.

11.9. Teradata Corporation

11.10. Micro Focus International plc

11.11. TIBCO Software Inc.

11.12. OpenText Corporation

11.13. Panorama Software



