OUTOTEC OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE FEBRUARY 11, 2020 AT 3:00 PM
|Person subject to the notification requirement
|Name:
|Teräsvasara, Markku
|Position:
|Chief Executive Officer
|Initial Notification
|Reference number:
|549300R0VN9C371W0E07_20200210140331_163
|Issuer
|Name:
|Outotec Oyj
|LEI:
|549300R0VN9C371W0E07
|Transaction details
|Transaction date:
|2020-02-07+02:00
|Venue:
|NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
|Nature of the transaction:
|Acquisition
|Instrument:
|Share
|ISIN:
|FI0009014575
|Volume:
|1465
|Unit price:
|5.3728 Euro
|Aggregated transactions
|Volume:
|1465
|Volume weighted average price:
|5.3728 Euro
Outotec Oyj
Espoo, FINLAND
Outotec Oyj LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: