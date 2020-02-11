Companies to pursue revenue opportunities from digital likenesses of iconic brands



New York, NY, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facebank Group, Inc. (OTC: FBNK), a leading digital human technology company focused on the development, protection and activation of digital likeness assets for celebrities and consumers, and Authentic Brands Group (ABG), a global brand development, marketing and entertainment company, today announced a joint business development agreement to pursue and share revenue opportunities from the digital likenesses of ABG-owned icons, including Muhammad Ali, Elvis Presley and Marilyn Monroe. Under the agreement, Facebank and ABG will collaborate to identify opportunities to license Facebank’s photo and hyper-realistic, computer-generated technology to third-parties and bring ABG’s iconic intellectual properties to life.

“Partnering with ABG provides us with a unique opportunity to show how we can drive new revenue streams for the estates of icons like Ali, Marilyn and Elvis, but also a new world of possibilities for living celebrities to leverage their digital likenesses for commercial and creative opportunities,” said John Textor, CEO of Facebank. “Ultimately, our goal is to demonstrate that everyone in today’s ‘selfie-driven culture’ – not just celebrities – can have fun with their faces across the dozens of uses in personal productivity, games and social media. This collaboration with ABG helps advance the mission of Facebank.”

“For many years ABG has admired Facebank’s leadership team for their ability to look towards emerging digital trends and we are excited to collaborate with them with some of the most recognizable icons of all time,” said Dan Dienst, Executive Vice Chairman of ABG.

Facebank’s computer generated assets can be distributed across the full spectrum of traditional media and emerging display technologies, including live entertainment, virtual reality, augmented reality, mobile, interactive and artificial intelligence applications.

ABOUT FACEBANK

Facebank Group, Inc. (OTC: FBNK) is a globally recognized developer of hyper-realistic digital humans. The company is focused on the development, protection and activation of the personal digital likeness assets of celebrities and consumers, for use in artificial intelligence, entertainment, personal productivity and social networking. By pursuing strategic acquisitions, Facebank aims to become the global leader in the digital human industry with the largest intellectual property portfolio of the world’s faces. The company is based in [Jupiter, Florida] [New York, New York]. More info can be found at www.Facebankgroup.com.

About Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group (ABG) is a brand development, marketing and entertainment company, which owns a portfolio of global media, entertainment and lifestyle brands. Headquartered in New York City, ABG elevates and builds the long-term value of more than 50 consumer brands and properties by partnering with best-in-class manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers. Its brands have a global retail footprint in more than 100,000 points of sale across the luxury, specialty, department store, mid-tier, mass and e-commerce channels and more than 5,000 freestanding stores and shop-in-shops around the world.

ABG is committed to transforming brands by delivering compelling product, content, business and immersive experiences. It creates and activates original marketing strategies to drive the success of its brands across all consumer touchpoints, platforms and emerging media. ABG’s portfolio of iconic and world-renowned brands generates more than $10 billion in annual retail sales and includes Marilyn Monroe®, Mini Marilyn®, Elvis Presley®, Muhammad Ali®, Shaquille O'Neal®, Sports Illustrated®, Dr. J®, Greg Norman®, Neil Lane®, Thalia®, Nautica®, Aéropostale®, Juicy Couture®, Vince Camuto®, Herve Leger®, Judith Leiber®, Barneys New York®, Frederick's of Hollywood®, Nine West®, Frye®, Jones New York®, Louise et Cie®, Sole Society®, Enzo Angiolini®, CC Corso Como®, Hickey Freeman®, Hart Schaffner Marx®, Adrienne Vittadini®, Taryn Rose®, Bandolino®, Misook®, 1.STATE®, CeCe®, Chaus®, Spyder®, Tretorn®, Tapout®, Prince®, Volcom®, Airwalk®, Vision Street Wear®, Above The Rim®, Hind®, Thomasville®, Drexel® and Henredon®.

For more information, visit authenticbrandsgroup.com .

Follow ABG on Twitter , LinkedIn and Instagram .

