SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sauce Labs Inc. , provider of the world’s most comprehensive and trusted continuous testing cloud, today announced the appointment of Justin Dolly as chief security officer. A security industry veteran with more than 20 years of experience, Dolly will develop, implement, and enforce the company’s long-term security strategy, ensuring its customers have the highest level of protection to support their digital goals. The hiring of Dolly follows the recent appointment of three new senior executives to the company’s leadership team in January.



As organizations increasingly rely on continuous testing to accelerate their release cycles, drive application quality, and deliver digital confidence, security is of the utmost importance. As chief security officer, Dolly will be responsible for ensuring that Sauce Labs customers across the world have the necessary cybersecurity elements in place to confidently innovate across cloud computing environments and meet existing and emerging regulatory compliance requirements. Dolly will also work closely with the Sauce Labs product and engineering teams to explore opportunities to deliver security testing capabilities within the company’s continuous testing platform.

“We are committed to ensuring that anyone who does business with Sauce Labs does so with the utmost confidence and that the highest level of security measures available are in place to safeguard their development teams against emerging threat vectors,” said Aled Miles, CEO at Sauce Labs. “Justin’s background and the breadth of his experience as a cybersecurity leader speaks for itself. We’re thrilled to add him to our executive team and look forward to putting his expertise to work for our customers.”

Dolly is a Certified Chief Information Security Officer (CCISO) with extensive experience in building and implementing a culture of security within global organizations. Most recently, Dolly was the Chief Operating Officer & Chief Security Officer at SecureAuth, the secure identity company that enables secure access to systems, applications, and data for large organizations. Prior to this, Dolly was EVP, Chief Security Officer & CIO at Malwarebytes, a leading internet security company. His career also includes a stint as an advisor for CrowdStrike, as well as executive-level security leadership roles at ServiceNow, VMware, and Jawbone. In addition to this, he is an experienced board member and advisor at a number of security and technology companies.

“In today’s world of digitally-driven business, testing and security are inextricably linked and must be delivered side-by-side to create the level of digital confidence both businesses and their customers need,” said Dolly. “I’m excited to be joining an organization that both understands and is committed to delivering on this core principle for its customers.”

Dolly joins Sauce Labs at a time of significant company growth. The company now counts more than 700 enterprise customers, and nearly 3 million tests are run each day across its continuous testing cloud platform, which spans thousands of browser/OS, mobile emulator, simulator and real device combinations.

About Sauce Labs

Sauce Labs ensures the world’s leading apps and websites work flawlessly on every browser, OS and device. Its award-winning Continuous Testing Cloud provides development and quality teams with instant access to the test coverage, scalability, and analytics they need to rapidly deliver a flawless digital experience. Sauce Labs is a privately held company funded by Toba Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Centerview Capital Technology, IVP, Adams Street Partners and Riverwood Capital. For more information, please visit https://saucelabs.com .