WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Love is in the air in Downtown West Palm Beach this February thanks to concentrated efforts from the West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA). This year, the DDA’s February promotions fall under the theme “DowntownWPB is L.O.V.E: Local, Original, Vibrant, Exciting!” This includes various events, specials, and social media contests that residents and visitors alike can partake in all month long.

The highlight of this year’s event is a heartwarming pop-up poetry station called “Love Hour.” Visitors to these poetry pop-ups at various locations around Downtown will receive handwritten, personalized love poems for themselves or a special someone. These pop-ups appear every Wednesday and Friday at cafés and wine bars throughout the entire month. Featured local poem writers include Ashley Glantz, Karen Talavera, Maryanne Whims, Carolina Panoff and Ashley Taylor, who will be composing her poems on a typewriter. A full schedule of the pop-ups, including locations, can be found at DowntownWPB.com/Love.

“This year, we really wanted to spread love to everyone visiting DowntownWPB in a way that felt personal and authentic,” said Tiffany Faublas, DDA Marketing Director. “And there is nothing more classically romantic than a love poem. In an age where everything feels automated, we thought having someone compose poetry in front of you had a way of being both intimate and exciting at the same time.”

The pop-up poetry isn’t the only event for lovebirds to enjoy this February. Several DowntownWPB restaurants are also serving up special dinners on Valentine’s Day. Choices for romantic fare include dinner and drinks at Hullabaloo, Pistache French Bistro and Sassafras. Adding to the love affair, a new European café , Café Patria, will be opening its doors at 319 Clematis St. on February 14.

For those looking to create an unforgettable experience, Uptown Art will host a special partner painting class on the evening of February 14 and Visit Palm Beach invites you to a special Valentine’s Day Sunset Cruise. There are events for couples and singles as well, including a Cupid’s Crawl along Clematis Street, and various live performances at Palm Beach Dramaworks, Palm Beach Improv, Rosemary Square and Fern Street Wine Bar.

Finally, for those who like to get social, DowntownWPB is hoping you fall in love with their Facebook and Instagram accounts under the handle @DowntownWPB, where they will be sharing special notes of love to their fans and followers, who they hope will return the favor.

For more details on any of the events or specials listed in this release, please visit DowntownWPB.com/Love.



