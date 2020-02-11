SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global venture capital firm 500 Startups announced today the debut of 29 companies in the 26th batch of its seed accelerator program.
With this batch, 500 Startups continues its mission to discover and back the world’s most talented entrepreneurs, recognizing that great founders come in all shades, genders and nationalities. Of the 29 companies in Batch 26, 37% come from outside of the U.S., including Brazil, Nigeria and India; 30% of the companies have a female founder and 70% have one or more founders who identify as a racial minority. The batch brings global startup ecosystem players together, creating powerful networking opportunities.
Batch 26 companies are building solutions to issues in multiple industries, including low-code development, which enables non-engineers to code, insurance-as-a-service API that facilitates instant quoting and software that helps advertisers weed out fraudulent social media influencers.
“With this accelerator cycle, we again set out to find companies with truly game changing innovations,” said Aaron Blumenthal, venture partner at 500 Startups. “We’re proud to have executed that vision successfully with this cohort, which stems from all over the world. They are a great reflection of our truly global recruiting effort that puts an emphasis on community and diversity.”
The companies in Batch 26 are:
Select companies from the batch will be part of 500 Startups’ upcoming Demo Day on March 19, 2020 at Bespoke Events, Westfield San Francisco Center, Level 4, 845 Market Street, Suite 450, San Francisco.
About 500 Startups
500 Startups is a venture capital firm on a mission to discover and back the world’s most talented entrepreneurs, help them create successful companies at scale, and build thriving global ecosystems. It is one of the most active venture capital firms in the world.
Since its inception in Silicon Valley, 500 Startups has invested in over 2,300 companies via its 5 global funds and 17 thematic funds dedicated to either specific geographic markets or verticals. Its 100+ team members are located in 20 countries around the world in order to support the 500 Startups global portfolio of investments which spans more than 75 countries.
Notable investments in the 500 portfolio include Credit Karma, Twilio, Canva, Grab, Bukalapak, The RealReal, Talkdesk, Knotel, Udemy, and Ipsy.
Beyond providing seed capital, 500 supports startups via their Seed Accelerator Programs which emphasize growth marketing, customer acquisition, lean startup practices, and fundraising for seed companies.
