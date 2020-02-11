TUCSON, Ariz., Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTGM) (HTG), a life science company whose mission is to advance precision medicine, today highlighted the HTG EdgeSeq Mouse mRNA Tumor Response Panel as a way to identify endogenous targets of cardiac fibrosis as reported in the September 2019 issue of Nature.



In a mouse study designed and conducted by Haig Aghajanian et al., researchers sought to identify the cardiac immune response to fibrosis in mice and provide proof-of-principle for the development of immunotherapeutic drugs for the treatment of cardiac disease. Using the HTG EdgeSeq Mouse mRNA Tumor Response Panel, researchers assessed the expression levels of 1,659 inflammatory and immune genes and found that 22 genes were differentially expressed between normal and CAR T-cell treated mice.

“This is yet another exciting example of our HTG EdgeSeq technology being cited in a major scientific journal,” said BJ Kerns, Vice President of Scientific Collaborations at HTG. “We believe molecular subtyping can be used by researchers to identify new treatment candidates that will ultimately improve the outlook of those afflicted with myocardial disease.”

About HTG:

HTG is focused on NGS-based molecular profiling. The company’s proprietary HTG EdgeSeq technology automates complex, highly multiplexed molecular profiling from solid and liquid samples, even when limited in amount. HTG’s customers use its technology to identify biomarkers important for precision medicine, to understand the clinical relevance of these discoveries, and ultimately to identify treatment options. Its mission is to empower precision medicine.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the potential benefits of molecular subtyping. Words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “will,” “goal,” “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements necessarily contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based upon management’s current expectations, are subject to known and unknown risks, and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks relating to the ability of molecular subtyping to perform as intended or expected. These and other factors are described in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made, and we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.



