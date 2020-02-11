VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX: LAC) (NYSE: LAC) ("Lithium Americas" or the "Company") announced that the Company will be attending the following investor conferences:



Loop Capital Markets Transportation, Logistics and Materials Conference , February 12 to 13, 2020, in Coral Gables, Florida. Management is scheduled to present at 3:10 pm ET and 4:20 pm ET on February 12, 2020.



, February 23 to 26, 2020, in Hollywood, Florida. Management will be presenting on February 25, 2020 at 4:30 pm ET.

Bank of America 2020 Global Agriculture & Materials Conference, February 26 to 27, 2020, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Management is scheduled to participate in a panel discussion at 2:15 pm ET on February 26, 2020.



, February 23 to 26, 2020, in Hollywood, Florida. Management will be presenting on February 25, 2020 at 4:30 pm ET. Bank of America 2020 Global Agriculture & Materials Conference, February 26 to 27, 2020, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Management is scheduled to participate in a panel discussion at 2:15 pm ET on February 26, 2020.

Lithium Americas’ presentation for the conferences will be posted on the Company’s website at www.lithiumamericas.com/investors .

About Lithium Americas:

Lithium Americas is partnered with Ganfeng Lithium on the Caucharí-Olaroz lithium project under construction in Jujuy, Argentina. Lithium Americas through a wholly owned subsidiary, Lithium Nevada, owns 100% of the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The Company trades on both the Toronto Stock Exchange and on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker symbol “LAC”.

