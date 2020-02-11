VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX: LAC) (NYSE: LAC) ("Lithium Americas" or the "Company") announced that the Company will be attending the following investor conferences:
Lithium Americas’ presentation for the conferences will be posted on the Company’s website at www.lithiumamericas.com/investors.
About Lithium Americas:
Lithium Americas is partnered with Ganfeng Lithium on the Caucharí-Olaroz lithium project under construction in Jujuy, Argentina. Lithium Americas through a wholly owned subsidiary, Lithium Nevada, owns 100% of the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The Company trades on both the Toronto Stock Exchange and on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker symbol “LAC”.
