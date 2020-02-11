CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT” or the “Company”) (CSE: TILT) (OTCQB: TLLTF), a foundational technology cannabis platform comprised of assets to support brands worldwide, announced today that its subsidiary Jupiter Research, LLC (“Jupiter”), has partnered with The Blinc Group, LLC ("Blinc") to offer bespoke vaporization devices to its clients as well as collaborate on industry innovations, cannabis vaping regulatory and compliance issues.



“Jupiter has always taken pride in being at the forefront of innovation,” said Mark Scatterday, interim CEO at TILT and Founder/CEO of Jupiter. “As the market continues to grow we are excited to announce our partnership with The Blinc Group, enabling bespoke solutions for our clients and leveraging their expertise when it comes to vaporization regulatory and legal compliance legislation.”

Blinc’s Co-Founder and CEO Arnaud Dumas de Rauly is the Chairman of the International ISO committee on Vaping Standards, Chairman of the European CEN Committee on Vapor Products, former President of FIVAPE in the EU, and a renowned expert in inhalation technology, regulations, manufacturing and distribution.

“We look forward to working closely with Jupiter and bringing additional value and expertise to their extensive network of clients,” said Mr. Dumas de Rauly. “I am excited to see what the future of cannabis vaping landscape holds when two companies like Jupiter and Blinc work closely together to help shape the new standards and set an example for regulatory compliance as a whole.”

In addition to working on bespoke products together for key clients, Jupiter plans to leverage Blinc's extensive quality control, regulatory and compliance expertise to remain at the forefront of vaporization legislation, ensuring safe and compliant consumption across the United States and internationally.

In January, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ended its 'state of emergency' general public advisory against vaping, due to the sharp decline in e-cigarette, or vaping, product use-associated lung injury cases being reported. The focus and scope of efforts to address the unregulated businesses and unlicensed storefronts is still an important factor in maintaining safety in the industry. The Blinc and Jupiter partnership represents an opportunity to accelerate and foster industry innovation and collaboration beyond vaporization.

About TILT

TILT Holdings serves cannabis brands worldwide through a strong network of portfolio companies committed to technological innovations that support long-term success. TILT services more than 2,000 brands and cannabis retailers across 33 states in the U.S., as well as in Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America and the European Union. As a market leader in cannabis technology and related products and services, the Company’s core assets include wholly-owned subsidiaries Jupiter, a company that focuses on the vast potential of inhalation through innovative design, development and manufacturing; Blackbird Holdings Corp., a company that provides operations and software solutions for wholesale and retail distribution; and Baker Technologies Inc., a CRM platform helping dispensaries grow their business. The Company also owns cannabis operations in states including Massachusetts, led by Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc.; and in Pennsylvania, led by Standard Farms, LLC. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with offices throughout the U.S., and London, TILT has over 400 employees and has sales in the U.S., Canada and Europe. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com .

About Blinc

The Blinc Group provides best-in-class proprietary cannabis vaping solutions for leading MSOs and LPs in the United States, Canada and Europe. With quality, safety, and innovation serving as Blinc’s foundational pillars, the company’s key value proposition offers the most comprehensive suite of services for full-stack product development and deployment. As product quality, safety and brand differentiation become more critical than ever, Blinc focuses on control of the entire value chain from R&D to product design, to compliance and manufacturing at ISO and cGMP certified facilities with oversight by Blinc’s China based QA/QC team. The Blinc Group raises the bar on cannabis vaping standards, ensuring a future-proof growth path for its’ clients and absolute safety for their consumers. For more information, visit www.theblincgroup.com

