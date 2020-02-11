LAS VEGAS, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (TSX Venture: QIS) ("Quorum" or the "Corporation"), today announced its enhanced automotive dealership service lane technology called “Power Lane for XSellerator”.

Power Lane is a fully mobile system that interacts in real-time with the embedded Sales CRM within XSellerator DMS, which is far superior to loosely integrated third party Service Lane tools. Formerly called the Vehicle Inspection Process (VIP), Power Lane goes way beyond just inspections, embodying the entire end-to-end service experience for both customers and dealership employees, alike. Functionality includes license and VIN scanning, intuitive advisor and technician inspections, automated service quoting and communication with the customer (via text or email) and signature capture. In Q2 2020, dealership customers will have a new interactive Vehicle Condition Report (iVCR) which allows their customers to review the inspection results, pictures or video and approve recommended maintenance or repairs from their smart phone. Power Lane also currently tracks declined operations and includes a fully customizable maintenance menu to help increase maintenance sales.

“The Vehicle Inspection Process embedded within XSellerator was introduced a couple of years ago and has continued to be enhanced and streamlined to meet the needs to today’s consumers and dealerships, as well as take advantage of mobile technology. We’ve compiled results from hundreds of dealerships and the average dealership using the tools closes approximately $60K in additional customer pay fixed operations revenue each month,” said Maury Marks, President and CEO of Quorum. “With the additional enhancements we’ve introduced with Power Lane and Maintenance menus, our initial dealers have realized another 30% more in CP revenue per month!”

Marks referenced a previous press release from the company that a project is underway to be able to offer Power Lane to DealerMine CRM customers who do not use the XSellerator DMS.

Quorum invites dealerships to come see Power Lane and XSellerator at the NADA Show in Las Vegas February 15th – 17th, 2020 (Booth #3292C). Visit www.QuorumDMS.com/NADA2020 to schedule your appointment.

About XSellerator

XSellerator is Quorum Information Technologies’ (Quorum) (TSX-V:QIS) flagship Dealership Management System (DMS) that automates, integrates and streamlines key processes across all departments in a dealership with a focus on capabilities that help dealers generate revenue and satisfy their customers. Launched over 20 years ago, XSellerator includes tools designed to maximize revenue opportunities for dealerships such as Customer Relationship Management and service vehicle inspection and quoting processes. Quorum is a Microsoft ISV Gold Partner and XSellerator is developed with modern mobile-enabled technology. For additional information, please visit www.QuorumDMS.com .

About Quorum Information Technologies Inc.

Quorum is a North American company focused on developing, marketing, implementing and supporting its portfolio of software and services for automotive dealerships and is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol QIS. For additional information please go to http://www.quoruminformationsystems.com/ .

