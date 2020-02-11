Richmond, CA, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Closets®, a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ: FSV, TSX: FSV), and Marquee Brands announced today the launch of The Everyday System,™ a first-ever line of customizable organizational solutions for the entire home, in an exclusive license with Martha Stewart. Differentiated by its modern, metal-and-wood design and proprietary Hidden Track System, The Everyday System brings together Martha Stewart’s unique style with the expertise of California Closets, the industry leader for over 40 years in premium custom storage systems. Available for purchase at www.californiaclosets.com/martha-stewart/ and through California Closets design consultants, the new line features minimal installation, seamless adjustability, and an accessible price point, giving customers the confidence to personalize their storage needs for spaces large or small.

“It has been a pleasure working with California Closets on a new closet and organizational system that will change homemakers’ lives,” said Martha Stewart. “Our new closet and storage components are versatile and beautifully designed and rendered in exquisite materials and finishes. These units can be used in every room in a house to simplify and organize everyday living.”

“As the originators and leaders in our respective industries, California Closets and Martha Stewart share genuine values that inspired this authentic relationship from day one,” said California Closets CEO Bill Barton. “We are honored to collaborate with Martha and her team on this exclusive line of exceptionally well-designed and versatile organizational solutions that customers can customize as their needs and living spaces evolve. Both the modular configurability of The Everyday System and the personal insight from Martha that informed so much of its distinctive design present a milestone opportunity for California Closets to expand our expertise and deepen our relationship with customers.”

“We are thrilled to work with California Closets to expand our product offerings with modular systems for the whole home,” says Carolyn D’Angelo, Home Division President at Marquee Brands. “They are the industry leader in closet storage and organization, and Martha is the lifestyle expert in all things solution-based, so bringing the two brands together is an amazing collaboration.”

The Everyday System is comprised of high-quality modular components that can be configured to create hundreds of storage solutions for the home, including closets, home offices, media systems, craft rooms, and pantries. Eco-friendly finishes such as Perry St. White Woodgrain and Bedford Grey Woodgrain, along with graphite and gold metal accent colors, all draw inspiration from Martha’s personal homes. Additionally, distinctive features like soft-close drawers and textural metal-mesh cabinet door inserts allow clothing to breathe and are expertly designed to Martha’s specifications.

Easily installed, The Everyday System can be moved from room to room, or home to home, and can be customized to provide added storage and accommodate customers’ changing needs over time. An extremely sturdy steel design features a single connection point to the wall, while a proprietary Hidden Track System creates a flawless finish and conceals adjustable shelving. Featuring generous single and double-hang areas, as well as ample shoe storage, The Everyday System also offers full-extension drawer boxes or metal mesh baskets on gliders, which provide smart alternatives for accessing smaller clothing items or pantry goods.

“Martha’s incredible attention to detail and her many years of teaching her audiences about the principles of good design elevated how we approached the style and function of The Everyday System,” says California Closets SVP and Chief Merchandising Officer Jill LaRue-Rieser. “This product is practical in its simplicity to install and configure, yet also sophisticated with its contemporary wood-and-metal design. Complementary to our core offering, we believe The Everyday System will also allow us to service a greater segment of customers, particularly those who are renting or looking for accessible, installed organizational solutions that they can modify themselves or relocate with ease.”

Modular components are available in two depths, 14”and 20”, and three widths, 16”, 24”, and 30”. The line also includes a 48” shelf with a built-in USB and outlet designed to accommodate media and home office needs.

The Everyday System also includes an exclusive collection of accessories such as premium hangers, as well as trays and collapsible bins offered in iconic Martha Stewart colors.

Pricing for The Everyday System begins at $999. Customers can install the product on their own or select California Closets’ professional installation services.

Product availability may vary by location.

For more information visit www.californiaclosets.com/martha-stewart/





About Marquee Brands:

Marquee Brands is a leading global brand owner and marketer. Owned by investor funds managed by Neuberger Berman, one of the world's leading employee-owned investment managers, Marquee Brands targets high quality brands with strong consumer awareness and long-term growth potential. Marquee Brands seeks to identify brands in various consumer product segments with the goal of expanding their reach across retail channel, geography and product category while preserving the brand heritage and enhancing the ultimate consumer experience. Through its global team of professionals and partners, Marquee Brands monitors trends and markets in order to grow and manage brands in partnership with retailers, licensees, and manufacturers through engaging, impactful strategic planning, marketing, and e-commerce. www.marqueebrands.com.

About Martha Stewart:

Martha Stewart is the founder of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, America's most trusted lifestyle expert and teacher, bestselling author of over 96 books, entrepreneur, and Emmy Award-winning television show host. Millions of people rely on Martha Stewart as a source of useful "how-to" information for all aspects of everyday living, cooking, entertaining, gardening, home renovating, collecting, organizing, crafting, holidays, healthy living, and pets. The Martha Stewart brand reaches approximately 100 million consumers across all media and merchandising platforms each month. Her branded products can be found in over 70 million households and have a growing retail presence in thousands of locations. Visit www.marthastewart.com. The Martha Stewart brand is owned by Marquee Brands, a leading global brand owner and marketer, owned by investor funds managed by Neuberger Berman.

About California Closets

For over four decades, California Closets has built a reputation as the leader in premium and luxury space management. Committed to Designing Better Lives®, California Closets delivers custom organizational solutions and unparalleled customer service with nearly 150 showrooms and 900 professional design consultants across North America. Visit www.californiaclosets.com to learn more.

Attachments

Emily Reaman California Closets ereaman@calclosets.com Lindsey Groginski Marquee Brands lgroginski@marqueebrands.com Jesse Lison-Brooks Magrino PR jessie.lison@magrinopr.com