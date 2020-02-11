OUTOTEC OYJ   STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE   FEBRUARY 11, 2020 AT 3:00 PM

 

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name:Hakala, Tomas 
Position:Other senior manager
   
Initial Notification 
Reference number:549300R0VN9C371W0E07_20200210140331_164
   
Issuer
Name:Outotec Oyj
LEI:549300R0VN9C371W0E07
   
Transaction details
Transaction date:2020-02-07+02:00
Venue:NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Nature of the transaction:Acquisition
 
Instrument:Share
ISIN:FI0009014575
 
Volume:638
Unit price:5.3728 Euro
 
Aggregated transactions
Volume:638
Volume weighted average price:5.3728 Euro