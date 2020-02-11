Fort Lauderdale, FL, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB: VFRM) (“Veritas Farms” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on the production of full spectrum hemp oil products with naturally occurring cannabinoids, is excited to announce the release of pet ingestible chews under the recently introduced Veritas Pets™ product line.



The Company is very excited to launch three separate ingestible products designed specifically for pets, which are all made with natural ingredients and infused with the Company’s full spectrum hemp oil. Veritas Pets™ Skin & Allergy Chews are formulated with EPA & DHA to help address your pets skin health and address seasonal allergies. Veritas Pets™ Calming Chews are formulated with Chamomile and Valerian Root which will help keep your pet calm during thunderstorms, fireworks or any stressful environment they sometimes face. Veritas Pets™ Joint Care Chews include ingredients such as Glucosamine and Chondroitin which are formulated to support healthy joints. Veritas Pets™ also offers a bacon and tuna flavored tincture infused with the Company’s full spectrum hemp oil. In addition to the many ingredients formulated to support each condition, each ingestible chew contains 10mgs of the Company's full spectrum hemp oil.

Veritas Farms recently won an award for “Best New Product” on its Calming Chews at the Pet Hemp/CBD ECRM event in Cape Coral, FL this past November. Management has expended significant resources on the research and development of the Veritas Pets™ product line and the team involved is very excited to launch these products specifically for pets.

Alexander Salgado, CEO and co-founder of Veritas Farms, stated, “We designed each new pet product with premium, targeted ingredients along with our full spectrum hemp oil to help pets and pet owners alike to find balance and wellness in their day. Our products are very different than many of the CBD pet products currently on the shelf and we strive to become a leader in this space with our award-winning products.”

Veritas Pets™ products are available for purchase on the Company’s website, https://www.theveritasfarms.com/cbd-for-pets/ .

About Veritas Farms, Inc.

Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB:VFRM) is a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on producing superior quality, whole plant, full spectrum hemp oils and extracts containing naturally occurring cannabinoids. The Company currently owns and operates a 140-acre farm and production facilities in Pueblo, Colorado, and is registered with the Colorado Department of Agriculture to grow industrial hemp. The Company markets and sells products under its Veritas Farms™ brand and manufactures private label products for a number of leading distributors and retailers.

Veritas Farms™ brand full spectrum hemp oil products include vegan capsules, tinctures, formulations for sublingual applications and infused edibles, lotions, salves, and oral syringes in a variety of size formats and flavors. All Veritas Farms™ brand products are third-party laboratory tested for strength and purity. The Company files periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be viewed at www.sec.gov .

