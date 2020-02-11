Dublin, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Autonomous Vehicle Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 To 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global autonomous vehicle market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 35.6% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.



Autonomous vehicles such as Robo-taxis operate on Autonomous Mobility on Demand (AMoD) service, touted to be one of the most rapidly adopted applications of autonomous vehicles, especially in developed economies such as the U.S., the UK among others.



The automotive industry is going to see huge transformation due to growing R&D in autonomous vehicles, strict government regulations & inclination of automotive manufacturers towards the technology. Rising emissions have created a huge demand for fuel-efficient and emission-free vehicles. Robotic assistance is expected to be the solution for the emission-free and fuel-efficient environment.



However, unemployment will become a major issue as soon as this technology becomes fully commercial since humans will be replaced by robots. Cybersecurity threats will be higher as terrorists and hackers can exploit it by hacking into multiple models at the same time. Furthermore, huge capital investment and the consequent need to increase R&D expenses may pose a challenge to new entrants in the market.



Autonomous vehicles are segmented by level of autonomy into two categories, namely semi-autonomous and fully autonomous. Autonomous vehicles with semi-autonomous technology represent those vehicles in which computer can handle two or more tasks simultaneously, while fully autonomous technologies are those which allow drivers to safely turn their attention away while driving. Fully autonomous is further categorized into two types namely: L4 autonomy and L5 autonomy. In L5 autonomous vehicles, the vehicle doesn't require human interference as it is fully automated. Currently, the L4 vehicles are being monitored by human backup drivers and are geo-fenced whereas L5 vehicles are still being envisioned.



Europe represents the largest autonomous vehicle market followed by North America. Europe is anticipated to witness strong growth as countries such as Germany, France, and the U.K., etc. are aggressively focusing on developing related infrastructure to test and deploy autonomous vehicles on a large scale. Developing economies such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea among others are also not lagging behind and are slated to become attractive markets in the years to come. The combination of factors including developing transport infrastructure, rapid urbanization and increased focus on environment & vehicle safety in countries such as China, Japan, and India is contributing towards growing demand in the Asia-Pacific region.



Some of the major autonomous vehicle manufacturers operating in the market include Tesla, Inc., Daimler AG, Lyft, Inc., Uber Technologies Inc., Volkswagen AG, Volvo Car Corporation, Waymo LLC, Ford Motor Company, General Motors Company, BMW AG, and Aptiv PLC among others. In addition, a large number of collaboration between technology providers and manufacturers in the market is expected to further strengthen the competitive landscape of the autonomous vehicle market worldwide.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Autonomous Vehicle Market Snapshot

2.1.1. Global Autonomous Vehicle Market by Type, 2018

2.1.2. Global Autonomous Vehicle Market by Power, 2018

2.1.3. Global Autonomous Vehicle Market by Vehicle, 2018

2.1.4. Global Autonomous Vehicle Market by Geography, 2018



3. Global Autonomous Vehicle Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Drivers

3.3. Challenges

3.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Challenges

3.5. Competitive Landscape

3.5.1. Market Positioning of Leading Autonomous Vehicle Manufacturers, 2018

3.5.2. Strategies Adopted by Leading Manufacturers



4. Global Autonomous Vehicle Market Size (US$ Bn), By Type, 2017 - 2027

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Autonomous Vehicle Market Analysis by Type, 2017 & 2027

4.2. Semi-autonomous vehicle

4.2.1. L1 Autonomy

4.2.2. L2 Autonomy

4.2.3. L3 Autonomy

4.3. Fully autonomous vehicle

4.3.1. L4 Autonomy

4.3.2. L5 Autonomous vehicle



5. Global Autonomous Vehicle Market Size (US$ Bn), By Power, 2017 - 2027

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Autonomous Vehicle Market Analysis by Power, 2017 & 2027

5.2. Electric cell

5.3. Fuel cell

5.4. Hybrid



6. Global Autonomous Vehicle Market Size (US$ Bn), By Vehicle, 2017 - 2027

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Autonomous Vehicle Market Analysis by Vehicle, 2017 & 2027

6.2. Car (Robo-taxi)

6.3. Van/Shuttle

6.4. Truck



7. North America Autonomous Vehicle Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027



8. Europe Autonomous Vehicle Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027



9. Asia Pacific Autonomous Vehicle Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027



10. Rest of the World Autonomous Vehicle Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027



11. Company Profiles

11.1. Tesla Inc.

11.2. Daimler AG

11.3. Lyft Inc.

11.4. Uber Technologies Inc.

11.5. Volkswagen AG

11.6. Volvo Car Corporation

11.7. Waymo LLC

11.8. Ford Motor Company

11.9. General Motors Company

11.10. BMW AG

11.11. Aptiv PLC



