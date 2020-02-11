Dublin, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Public Safety Wireless Communication Systems Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 To 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global public safety wireless communication systems market is valued at US$ 12.75 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 25.6 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.



The combination of factors including data & analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) and crowdsourcing among others are propelling the growth of the public safety wireless communication systems market. Cybersecurity threat poses as a major challenge and to overcome this challenge measures are taken by the technology companies to ensure data security. This may hinder the growth of the public safety wireless communication systems market.



Based on type, the Digital segment is leading the public safety wireless communication market as data can be exchanged seamlessly using digital platforms as compared to analog systems. The effectiveness and efficiency of response in emergency situations can be greatly improved as information flow gets enhanced through digital signals. For instance, the fire department, police department, and defense & military can use data analytical tools to detect and capture data important to the public and national security. The rapid adoption and application of digital technology are expected to propel the growth of the public safety wireless communication systems market.



Based on geography, the public safety wireless communication systems market is dominated by the North America region in terms of revenue, owing to its dominance to the implementation of digital age products such as AI. Asia Pacific region to witness the fastest growth throughout the forecast period, owing to an upsurge in its smart city projects and increasing adoption of security solutions to counter-terrorism and natural disasters. The emerging countries such as China and India of the APAC region provide enormous opportunities for growth, due to ever-growing incidents of terrorist activities and natural disasters among others. Thus bolstering the growth of the public safety wireless communication systems market.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Public Safety Wireless Communication Systems Market Snapshot

2.2. Global Public Safety Wireless Communication Systems Market, by Type, 2018 (US$ Bn)

2.3. Global Public Safety Wireless Communication Systems Market, by Applications, 2018 (US$ Bn)

2.4. Global Public Safety Wireless Communication Systems Market, by Geography, 2018 (US$ Bn)



3. Global Public Safety Wireless Communication Systems Market Analysis

3.1. Global Public Safety Wireless Communication Systems Market Overview

3.2. Market Inclination Insights

3.2.1. Recent Trends

3.2.2. Future Outlook

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Drivers

3.3.2. Market Challenges

3.4. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2018

3.5. Competitive Landscape

3.5.1. Market Positioning of the Leading Vendors

3.5.2. Major Strategies Adopted



4. Global Public Safety Wireless Communication Systems Market Value, by Type, 2018 - 2027 (US$ Bn)

4.1. Comparative Analysis

4.1.1. Public Safety Wireless Communication Systems Market Value, by Type, 2018 & 2027 (Value %)

4.2. Analog

4.3. Digital



5. Global Public Safety Wireless Communication Systems Market Value, by Applications, 2018 - 2027 (US$ Bn)

5.1. Comparative Analysis

5.1.1. Public Safety Wireless Communication Systems Market Value, by Applications, 2018 & 2027 (Value %)

5.2. In-building

5.3. Outdoor



6. North America Public Safety Wireless Communication Systems Market Analysis, 2018 - 2027 (US$ Bn)



7. Europe Public Safety Wireless Communication Systems Market Analysis, 2018 - 2027 (US$ Bn)



8. Asia-Pacific Public Safety Wireless Communication Systems Market Analysis, 2018 - 2027 (US$ Bn)



9. Rest of World Public Safety Wireless Communication Systems Market Analysis, 2018 - 2027 (US$ Bn)



10. Company Profiles

10.1. Nokia Corporation

10.2. AT&T Inc.

10.3. Motorola Solutions Inc.

10.4. Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

10.5. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

10.6. Hariss Corporation

10.7. ZTE Corporation

10.8. Cobham Wireless PLC

10.9. Inmarsat PLC

10.10. Hytera Communication Corporation Ltd.

10.11. JVCKENWOOD Corporation

10.12. Mentura Group

10.13. Tait Communications

10.14. Telestra Corporation Ltd.

10.15. Ascom Holding AG



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/237u7g

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900