Dublin, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global VR Content Creation Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 To 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The VR content creation market was valued at US$ 365 million in 2018 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 67% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.



Investment in platforms, devices and software ecosystem will spur revenue growth throughout the forecast period



The rising demand and popularity for VR content come from various channels, which ultimately created an increased investment flow into the VR content creation market. The entertainment and media industry is the largest consumer of the production of VR content. The growth of the market is fuelled by the increasing adoption of 3D technology, rapid advancements in immersive technology growth and development of various tools for creating content for VR among others.



The global market for creating VR content has therefore gained remarkable traction and expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The voyage to provide customers with enhanced and optimized entertainment experiences has also increased demand and requirement for the VR content creation market.



Key Market Movements

Globally, the VR content creation market is set to grow at a CAGR of 67% for the period from 2019 to 2027.

North America is leading the VR content creation market in terms of revenue share with more than 40% of global market revenue, owing to the rapid adoption of VR content creation devices in various industry verticals including gaming and automotive among others. Additionally, the rapid adoption of augmented reality and virtual reality and IoT among others boosting the market growth.

The growing adoption of technologically advanced products along with the content-based applications is some of the key driving forces of the VR content creation market.

VR content creation is in its initial stage and organizations such as Facebook and QUALCOMM are heavily investing in research and development of these technologies along with setting up centers to develop and analyze innovative technologies and in order to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot: Global VR Content Creation (VRCC) Market

2.2. Global VRCC Market, by Component, 2018 (US$ Bn)

2.3. Global VRCC Market, by Content Type, 2018 (US$ Bn)

2.4. Global VRCC Market, by Application, 2018 (US$ Bn)

2.5. Global VRCC Market, by Geography, 2018 (US$ Bn)



3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Global VRCC Market Value, 2017-2027, (US$ Bn)

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Drivers

3.2.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2018

3.4. Market Positioning of Key Players, 2018

3.4.1. Major Strategies Adopted by Key Players



4. Global VR Content Creation (VRCC) Market, by Component, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)

4.1. Overview

4.2. Software

4.3. Services



5. Global VR Content Creation (VRCC) Market, by Content Type, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)

5.1. Overview

5.2. Games

5.3. Videos

5.4. Images



6. Global VR Content Creation (VRCC) Market, by Application, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)

6.1. Overview

6.2. Healthcare

6.3. Aerospace & Defense

6.4. Media & Entertainment

6.5. Gaming

6.6. Automotive

6.7. Others (E-commerce & Retail)



7. North America VR Content Creation (VRCC) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)



8. Europe VR Content Creation (VRCC) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)



9. Asia-Pacific VR Content Creation (VRCC) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)



10. Rest of the World VR Content Creation (VRCC) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)



11. Company Profiles

11.1. Blippar

11.2. 360 Labs

11.3. Matterport

11.4. Koncept VR

11.5. SubVRsive

11.6. Panedia Pty. Ltd.

11.7. WeMakeVR

11.8. VIAR (Viar360)

11.9. Pixvana Inc.

11.10. Scapic



