Fort Lauderdale, FL, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Unified Office, Inc ., a leading managed services provider offering reliable hybrid cloud-based virtual communications services and business analytics announced today that they are bringing their award winning Total Connect Now ℠ (TCN℠) business communications solutions to the hospitality industry. This offering will integrate with leading hotel management and messaging services such as Opera, Synergy and Kipsu to provide full customer visit, bookings and preference details with each incoming call along with other productivity tools. As a part of this offering, Unified Office has also created an in-room portal for guests to be referred to local vendor and service providers, such as restaurants and tourist venues. In-room concierge features including self-ordering functions for room service and housekeeping and other services are also fully integrated into the in-room portal to increase staff effectiveness and guest experience. Hotel rooms can once again serve as meaningful profit centers along with improving the overall guest experience.

“Unified Office has provided us with a reliable, high quality, business class, voice communications service that is simple, elegant, and easy-to-use with applications such as real-time performance analytics, the latest in call choreography, and automated notifications for reservations and scheduling, all woven right in to improve the effectiveness of our business operations,” said Maximo Soncini, Revenue Manager, The Albion Hotel Miami Beach, a Rubell Family property. “They took our hotel from an outdated system that was very inflexible and delivered 21st century capabilities, enabling us to operate more efficiently and provide a higher level of customer service to our guests.”

Total Connect Now ℠ is an easy to use managed business communications service that integrates voice and video communications, messaging, service-level monitoring, business continuity, and business analytics tools into a seamless, high quality, reliable communications service that can be configured to meet the unique needs of any business.

“Hotel operators are experiencing very rapid and dynamic changes in their business,” said Ray Pasquale, Founder & CEO of Unified Office. “We designed this service in response to our hotel customers’ expressed needs to first improve their communications services and then to help them with their customer service and operational productivity. No longer will their guests have to experience dropped or clipped calls, busy signals or worst yet being placed on hold or put into voicemail. We are also offering a fully integrated, immersive communications experience for their guests while expanding hotel room revenue generation opportunities. Unified Office is the only company that can deliver this level of innovation to hotel operators of all sizes.”

This offering ensures that hotels will not miss calls and customers won’t receive a busy signal or be placed on hold. Employees can answer and transfer calls from any device, from any location. They can also easily change their messages on hold, and their voicemail and text messages, and add customized call flows themselves dynamically whenever they choose. Hotel managers can also use Unified Office’s analytics for an at-a-glance view of customer service responsiveness in real-time for pending guest requests for housekeeping, front desk, room service and other guest service offerings.

“It has been some time since hotels have been able to monetize services in their rooms beyond ordering from the hotel restaurant, video on demand and concierge services,” Pasquale added. “Our in-room portal enables hotels to partner with local vendors and earn commissions on services and goods ordered from the hotel room.”

Summary of Benefits for the hospitality industry:

Integration with hotel customer management software such as Opera, Synergy and Kipsu.

A centralized operations portal from which to view, configure and manage communications services remotely including dialing schemes, messaging, call flows, operations analytics remotely.

Automated notifications, appointment confirmations, message routing and scheduling services.

The ability to customize communications workflows that reflect their business needs.

Uniformity of services enables their staff to easily bring their offices with them, wherever they happen to be on any given day.

A hybrid, on premise and cloud-based solution that enables the highest quality VoIP offering available with the most reliable and resilient service platform converting calls into dollars.

Business continuity that eliminates down time by finding and fixing problems in most cases before the customer becomes aware of them.

Superior customer service, 24X7, provided by Unified Office.

Rapid installation of their services without interrupting their business.

Real-time analytics for customer service training, coaching, and other types of operational performance assessment.

Cost savings experienced by removing expensive legacy PBXs and by eliminating the need for costly legacy T1 lines and/or MPLS circuits.

A single end-to-end managed service solution provided by one vendor means one call gets it all done with one partner.

About Unified Office

Unified Office, Inc. is a leading provider of SDN-based, hybrid cloud, managed, Voice-over-IP (VoIP) and Unified Communications services to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Unified Office’s Total Connect Now℠ service architecture was purpose-built to deliver the highest quality of experience and availability, leveraging the latest in extensible business VoIP communications technology and cloud-based infrastructure to enhance SMB workforce productivity. Their cloud-based intelligent network incorporates Unified Office’s unique adaptive Highest Quality Routing Protocol™ (HQRP™) for end-to-end service quality, and Business Continuity “shadowing” to ensure high availability operation over one or more redundant broadband links.

The Unified Office Visual Performance Suite™ and IoT service platform provides a real-time view of changes in operational performance levels and actionable intelligence for SMBs, store managers and business owners, enabling them to readily determine real-time business performance, take immediate actions, and apply continuous operational improvements. This results in higher customer satisfaction, increased customer retention, and increased revenues and profitability. For more information visit www.unifiedoffice.com .