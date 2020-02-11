



The Company has also been Approved by Amazon Business, for both: Pay by Invoice and a Line of Credit

NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating Company that operates through the development, distribution, and licensing of proprietary products as well as the evaluation of potential acquisition opportunities and equity investments, today announced that is has been approved by the preeminent global retailer, Amazon.com Inc. (“Amazon”), to operate a Seller Central Account (“Seller Central”) for its flagship brand: Tauri-Gum™. The Company commenced this process during its 4thFiscal Quarter of 2019 and continues to work diligently towards listing all of its products and product lines on Amazon – to accelerate its growth through this potentially vast new distribution channel.

Additionally, the Company has been approved for Pay by Invoice, by Amazon Business. Pursuant to this approval, Amazon has extended a Line of Credit (“Purchasing Line”) to Tauriga, with Net 30 Terms.

Amazon’s Seller Central is a program that enables both individuals and businesses to sell their products and inventory on Amazon.com. There are many reasons to sell on Amazon—from the hundreds of millions of Amazon customers who can see your products to the ability to start selling fast without the need to create a new standalone website.

The Seller Central website is used to manage all aspects of selling on Amazon. Seller Central is the website where you manage your selling account, add product information, make inventory updates, manage orders, and manage payments.

In other news, on February 9, 2020, the Company successfully completed the first step of adding Amazon Pay to its website. Should registration be completed, millions of Amazon customers would be able to buy quickly and easily from the Company’s website

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating Company that operates through the development, distribution, and licensing of proprietary products as well as the evaluation of potential acquisition opportunities. One such opportunity on which the Company has acted, involves the Company having entered into the cannabidiol (or “CBD”) infused chewing gum product business, as more fully described above and in prior press releases. This CBD infused chewing gum product has been branded under the following name: Tauri-Gum™. The Company is currently in production of three distinct flavors of Tauri-Gum™: MINT, BLOOD ORANGE, and POMEGRANATE. On December 6, 2019 the Company announced that it completed the initial production run (thereby expanding its existing product lines) with the introduction of a 25mg Vegan CBD Isolate Infused vegan gummy (“gum drop”), branded under the name: Tauri-Gummies™. Further, the Company continues to identify and evaluate additional potential opportunities to generate revenue, as well as shareholder value, and leverage its resources and expertise to build a diversified and sustainable business model. Please visit our corporate website at www.tauriga.com .

The Company has also announced the development of a Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Isolate infused version of Tauri-Gum™. The flavor that has been selected is Starfruit/Peach and each piece of gum will contain 10mg of CBG Isolate / Each blister pack will contain 80mg of CBG Isolate. The Company expects to commence production during its 4thFiscal Quarter of 2020 (January 1, 2020 – March 31, 2020).

In addition, on March 11, 2019, the Company announced the official launch of its E-Commerce site - as part of its Tauri-Gum™ commercialization strategy. This site can be accessed by visiting the following URL address: www.taurigum.com

The Company has established corporate offices in both New York City (USA) and Barcelona (Spain).

