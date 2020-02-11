DAVIS, Calif., Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII) (MBI), an international leader in sustainable bioprotection and plant health solutions, today announced the completion of a study, conducted in cooperation with UC-Davis Graduate School of Management, to determine the greenhouse gas effects of commercial MBI agricultural products compared with conventional chemical pesticide products or other alternative competitive products.



The new study was conducted to determine the greenhouse gas effects of selected MBI biopesticides and plant health products compared with conventional chemical pesticide products or other alternative competitor products. Based on a comparative assessment of pesticidal products’ manufacturing processes, labeled rates and seasonal use practices, switching from conventional chemical pesticide products to current MBI biopesticides would, on average, likely result in net reductions of greenhouse gas emissions of 69% to 91% (or 39 to 46 Kilograms of CO2 equivalents per acre per year).

To assess greenhouse gas effects, MBI conducted an inventory analysis on company-wide emissions by source, facility and activity, based on wastewater discharge, water consumption, irrigation water use, electricity use and fuel combustion.

“Our study results underscore how MBI’s products can become an integral part of our customers’ commitment to sustainable agriculture in their pest management and plant health choices,” said Dr. Pam Marrone, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Marrone Bio Innovations. “Using our solutions positively affects several emission and climate change factors, helping to create a more sustainable world.”

The greenhouse gas-specific study findings will serve as a foundation and baseline to a recent commitment to disclose MBI’s sustainability progress in the form of a comprehensive Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report. The ESG report will be developed following a comprehensive materiality assessment and audit of additional ESG factors and goals by MZ Group’s ESG iQ team.

“Companies are increasingly integrating non-financial ESG and sustainability criteria into their corporate reporting, and this trend aligns perfectly with our mission to create a more a sustainable world with our innovative biological products,” continued Dr. Marrone. “This new study on the effects of our product portfolio and our company operations on greenhouse gas emissions represents the first step towards a comprehensive report on our sustainability goals and metrics. Our commitment to sustainability reaches beyond our biological products, and includes corporate sustainability actions that we believe will help to create a cleaner, more sustainable world for our customers, employees, community shareholders and society.”

A copy of the study “Comparative Greenhouse Gas Impact Assessment of MBI Biopesticides vs. Conventional Chemical Pesticides” can be downloaded here , or at the Company’s website at https://investors.marronebio.com/download/compartitive-ghg-impact/ .

About MZ Group

MZ North America is the US division of MZ Group, a global leader in investor relations and corporate communications. MZ North America was founded in 1996 and provides full scale Investor Relations to both private and public companies across all industries. Supported by our exclusive one‐stop‐shop approach, MZ works with top management to support the clients' business strategy in six integrated product and service categories: 1) IR Consulting & Outreach – full service investor relations and roadshow services; 2) IPO Advisory - preparation services for the Pre-IPO journey; 3) ESG Consulting - providing audit and roadmap guidelines to improve corporate ESG messaging and rankings; 4) Financial & Social Media – lead generation and social media relations; 5) Market Intelligence – real time ownership monitoring; 6) Technology Solutions – webhosting, webcasting, distribution services, conference calls, CRM, and board portals. MZ North America has a global footprint with offices located in New York, Chicago, San Diego, Aliso Viejo, Austin, Minneapolis, Taipei and São Paulo. For more information, please visit www.mzgroup.us .

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII) is a growth-oriented company leading the movement to more a sustainable world through the discovery, development and sale of innovative biological products for crop protection, plant health and waterway systems treatment that help customers operate more sustainably while increasing their return on investment. MBI has screened over 18,000 microorganisms and 350 plant extracts, leveraging its in-depth knowledge of plant and soil microbiomes enhanced by advanced molecular technologies and natural product chemistry to rapidly develop seven product lines. Supported by a robust portfolio of over 400 issued and pending patents, MBI’s currently available commercial products are Regalia®, Stargus®, Grandevo®, Venerate®, Majestene®, Haven® and Amplitude®, Zelto® Jet Oxide® and Jet Ag® and Zequanox®, with a breakthrough bioherbicide and biofumigant in the Company’s product pipeline. MBI’s Pro Farm Finland-based subsidiary employs a proprietary technology derived from wood waste to stimulate plant growth and improve plant health, resulting in improved yields and crop quality. Products include UBP-110®, LumiBio™, LumiBio Valta™, LumiBio Kelta™, Foramin®.

Learn more about Marrone Bio Innovations at www.marronebio.com . We also use our investor relations website, https://investors.marronebio.com, as well as our corporate Twitter account, @Marronebio, as means of disclosing material non-public information, and encourage our investors and others to monitor and review the information we make public in these locations. Follow us on social media: Twitter , LinkedIn and Instagram .

Marrone Bio Innovations Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations and plans, including assumptions underlying such statements, are forward-looking statements, and should not be relied upon as representing MBI’s views as of any subsequent date. Such forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company as of the date of this release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements, including the potential of Stargus, the potential of new revenue generating activities, weather, regulatory and other factors affecting demand for the MBI’s products, any difficulty in marketing MBI’s products in its target markets, competition in the market for pest management products, lack of understanding of bio-based pest management products by customers and growers. Additional information that could lead to material changes in MBI’s performance is contained in its filings with the SEC. MBI is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any responsibility to, update or alter forward-looking statements contained in this release, whether as a result of current information, future events or otherwise.