BOTHELL, WA, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COCRYSTAL PHARMA, INC. (NASDAQ: COCP) (“Cocrystal” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics, today announced that Dr. Gary Wilcox, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cocrystal, will present at NobleCon16 - Noble Capital Markets’ 16th Annual Investor Conference on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. ET in Hollywood, Florida.

In addition to the presentation, management will also be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference. To request a meeting, please contact the NobleCon16 one-on-one desk.



About Cocrystal Pharma, Inc.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication machinery of influenza viruses, hepatitis C viruses, and noroviruses. Cocrystal employs unique structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize winning expertise to create first- and best-in-class antiviral drugs. For further information about Cocrystal, please visit www.cocrystalpharma.com .