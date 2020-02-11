COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HDI, the leading organization dedicated to elevating service and support across the enterprise, today announced programming for Executive Connections, a series of educational sessions, executive coaching and facilitated networking aimed at senior IT leaders in the service management and technical support industry.



The Executive Connections program, being held at SupportWorld Live 2020 , was designed by executive coach for digital leaders Patti Blackstaffe based on feedback from a recent HDI audience survey. The survey polled 1,000+ senior leaders (director and above) on key priorities and planned investments.

The survey found that 60% of executives said business transformation is top priority in 2020. 56% of those surveyed are investing in business transformation initiatives and 64% are investing in solutions to support business transformation.

“We are at a time of convergence, where technological barriers are being removed and exponential growth in the tool-sets that drive our business will change the very way we do business,” says Patti Blackstaffe, strategic coach and facilitator for the Executive Connections program. “These new, connected environments call for a significant shift in how we both lead and support the digital ecosystems driving our companies. It’s an exciting time for executive leadership who recognize the needed shift and come together with other leaders to address the challenges and learn from each other.”

Executive Connections sessions will be led by Patti Blackstaffe, Greg Sanker, CIO, Department of Administrative Services, State of Oregon and Cindy Leavitt, CIO, Temple University. Sanker and Leavitt will also take the keynote stage with Informa Tech CEO Gary Nugent in an executive panel discussion that will lay out a roadmap for the near and far future of technical support and service management.

Executive Connections takes place at SupportWorld Live (formerly HDI Conference & Expo), April 19-24 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. To learn more about Executive Connections and SupportWorld Live and to register for the event, visit www.hdiconference.com .

