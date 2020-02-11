VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI) will be holding a conference call to discuss their 2020 first quarter results on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at 17:30 (Eastern Time).
The conference call will be chaired by Mr. John Holliday, Chief Executive Officer and Ms. Manon Lacroix, Chief Financial Officer.
If you wish to participate, please dial 1-877-223-4471. A recording of the conference call will be accessible shortly after the conference, by dialing 1-800-585-8367, access code 1585343#. This recording will be available until February 18, 2020.
For further information
Manon Lacroix
Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary
Tel.: (514) 940-4350
www.lanticrogers.com
Rogers Sugar Inc.
Montreal, Quebec, CANADA
