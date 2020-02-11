BURLINGTON, Mass. and PITTSBURGH, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dimensional Insight®, maker of Diver Platform, and Stoltenberg Consulting, Inc., a leading healthcare information technology consulting firm, today announced a new partnership to provide healthcare organizations with a whole new level of IT service desk performance visibility and accountability. This strategic alliance brings together the #1 ranked, 2020 Best in KLAS vendors for healthcare business intelligence/analytics and partial IT outsourcing, combining a high level of customer trust and satisfaction in their products and services.



Dimensional Insight has been named Best in KLAS for 7* out of the 10 years that KLAS has offered the award in the healthcare business intelligence/analytics category. The company’s Diver Platform and associated applications provide healthcare organizations with analytics, data management, and performance management to reduce costs, improve operations and advance outcomes.

With three** Best in KLAS Partial IT Outsourcing wins, Stoltenberg’s 2020 Best in KLAS FlexSourcing program is a multi-tiered service that flexes up and down to meet changes in hospitals' IT systems, staff volume and skill mix for IT projects and operational needs. With dynamic personalized support, specific EHR system expertise, ITIL methodology, and now Dimensional Insight powered data analytics insights, the program drives year-over-year cost savings within a hospital's ever-changing IT environment.

"The ability to capture, analyze and report on key performance indicators is the only way to ensure meaningful and lasting improvements in any business," says Fred Powers, CEO and co-founder of Dimensional Insight. "We're extremely excited to partner with and support Stoltenberg Consulting, as the longstanding organization continues to lead the outsourced health IT market."

"We’ve seen the significant pressure today’s healthcare CIOs and IT customer service directors face on a daily basis to align the combined demands of meaningful physician support depth and operational efficiency," says Sheri Stoltenberg, founder and CEO of Stoltenberg Consulting. "This partnership strategically arms these leaders with the IT support data insights they need to better address EHR and application utilization across their growing facilities."

Stoltenberg Consulting will be launching its new service desk application, powered by Dimensional Insight, at HIMSS20 in Orlando, March 9-13, 2020.

About Dimensional Insight

Dimensional Insight® is a leading provider of analytics, data management, and performance management solutions, offering a complete portfolio of capabilities ranging from data integration and modeling to sophisticated reporting, analytics and dashboards. The company is a seven-time Best in KLAS winner in healthcare business intelligence and analytics, most recently ranking #1 in 2020. Founded in 1989, Dimensional Insight has thousands of customer organizations worldwide. Dimensional Insight consistently ranks as a top performing analytics organization by customers and industry analysts in its core market segments including healthcare, manufacturing and beverage alcohol. For more information, please visit https://www.dimins.com/ .

About Stoltenberg Consulting

Stoltenberg Consulting’s 2020 Best in KLAS Partial IT Outsourcing program, FlexSourcing, breaks free from outdated managed services contracts. FlexSourcing’s on-demand support seamlessly navigates healthcare organizations through mission critical events—all while delivering true IT outsourcing flexibility and ROI. Averaging 15 years of experience, Stoltenberg consultants are skilled in both financial and clinical systems with best practice expertise for Epic, Cerner Millennium, Cerner Soarian, MEDITECH, NextGen, Allscripts and eClinicalWorks customers. To see how Stoltenberg simplifies healthcare technology, visit www.stoltenberg.com .





*2010, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015/16, 2019 and 2020

**2012, 2014 and 2020