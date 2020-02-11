February 11th, 2020

Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and of the number of shares

making up the Company’s capital

(articles L.233-8 of the French Commercial Code and 223-16

of the General Reglementation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Date Number of shares Total number of voting rights



2020/01/31



178,632,715



Number of theoretical voting rights: 240,318,880







Number of voting rights (excluding treasury shares): 240,277,786*





* Considering 41 094 treasury shares









COMPAGNIE GENERALE DES ETABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN

Partnership Limited by Shares (commandite par actions)

having a capital of EUR 357,255,110

Registered in the CLERMONT-FERRAND Trade and companies register

under number 855 200 887

Head office: 23, place des Carmes-Déchaux - 63000 Clermont-Ferrand, France





Attachment