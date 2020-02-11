WASHINGTON and LONDON, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TauC3 Biologics Limited and Life Arc have been selected by the Tau2020 Global Conference Program Committee to present at Tau2020, being held in Washington, D.C., February 12-13, 2020. Their poster entitled “Immunotherapy for TauC3, a Critically Important Factor in Tau Propagation” will be presented by Dr. Daniel G. Chain, PhD, President & CEO of TauC3 Biologics on Wednesday, February 12th between 1:45-2:45p.m. during the Lightning Round Poster Presentation. This presentation session will include 10 invited poster presenters, providing an extended opportunity to present their research to the larger Tau2020 audience. Further information about the conference which is hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association, CurePSP and the Rainwater Charitable Trust can be found at https://alz.org/tau2020/overview.asp



About TauC3 Biologics Limited:

TauC3 Biologics is a privately held British biopharmaceutical company developing an exceptionally potent and specific, humanized monoclonal antibody, uniquely targeting an especially noxious protein metabolite in the brain of patients with Alzheimer’s disease and Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. The company believes that the antibody has the potential to be a standout immunotherapy for these diseases whereas other more advanced tau programs are unlikely to be as efficacious and pose potential safety concerns. The humanized antibody was generated in partnership with LifeArc, a UK medical research charity. Find out more about us at www.tauc3bio.com

About LifeArc

LifeArc is a self-funded medical research charity. Our mission is to advance translation of early science into health care treatments or diagnostics that can be taken through to full development and made available to patients. We have been doing this for more than 25 years and our work has resulted in a diagnostic for antibiotic resistance and four licensed medicines.

Our success allows us to explore new approaches to stimulate and fund translation. We have our own drug discovery and diagnostics development facilities, supported by experts in technology transfer and intellectual property who also provide services to other organisations. Our model is built on collaboration, and we partner with a broad range of groups including medical research charities, research organisations, industry and academic scientists. We are motivated by patient need and scientific opportunity.

Find out more about our work on www.lifearc.org or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

About AD

AD is the most common cause of dementia and represents an enormous and growing global public health challenge. It is a uniformly fatal neurodegenerative disorder with no cure or substantially effective treatment. AD currently affects more than 5 million Americans, 7 million Europeans and, in total, about 44 million people worldwide according to the most recent report by the Alzheimer’s Association with an estimated cost of more than one percent of global GDP. No disease-modifying treatments have been approved.

About PSP

PSP is a rare and fatal degenerative neurological disorder affecting about 20,000 people in the United States. It causes progressive impairment of balance and walking; impaired eye movement, abnormal muscle tone, speech difficulties, and problems related to swallowing and eating. Affected individuals also frequently experience personality changes and cognitive impairment. Symptoms typically begin after age 60 but can begin earlier. The exact cause of PSP is unknown. PSP is often misdiagnosed as Parkinson disease, AD, cotrimoxazole degeneration and other neurodegenerative disorders. No disease-modifying treatments have been approved.