Super Bowl LIV Champions: Kansas City Chiefs

The Official Commemorative Film from NFL Films

Available on Blu-Ray™ Combo Pack, DVD & Digital,

March 10, 2020

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a championship game 50 years in the making, the Kansas City Chiefs, led by the arm of Patrick Mahomes and legendary coach Andy Reid, mounted the kind of comeback that will make Super Bowl LIV one for the ages. Building on their impressive 12-4 regular season campaign, Chiefs Kingdom now basks in the crowning glory of the Vince Lombardi Trophy after a 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

On March 10, 2020, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM), the National Football League (NFL) and NFL Films will team up to bring fans the most anticipated sports film of the year when Super Bowl LIV Champions: Kansas City Chiefs releases on Blu-Ray™ Combo Pack ($34.93 SRP), DVD ($24.99 SRP), and Digital ($12.99 HD). Pre-order the film now on NFL Shop and Apple. The Blu-Ray™ Combo Pack and DVD will be available throughout the Kansas City area wherever videos are sold. The digital version will be available on Amazon, Google, Xbox, Sony and Vudu.

All the magical moments from the Chiefs’ title run are now yours to own in this must-see film. Relive the opening victory in Jacksonville, the six straight wins to end the regular season, the post-season comebacks over Houston and Tennessee, and the incredible 21-point rally deep into the fourth quarter to secure victory in Super Bowl LIV. With NFL Films’ award-winning cinematography, signature sideline sound and in-game wires that put you in the action, pulse-pounding music, and exciting special features, Super Bowl LIV Champions: Kansas City Chiefs is a must-have for every member of Chiefs Kingdom!

“The Cinedigm team has a long history of working with the NFL and NFL Films, and this year we were proud to witness one of the most exciting young quarterbacks and legendary coaches in the NFL complete their magical run,” said Yolanda Macias, Executive Vice President, Content Acquisitions, Digital Sales and Studio Relations, Cinedigm. “It is our honor to release this season-long tribute to the Kansas City Chiefs in celebration of their first Super Bowl title in 50 seasons. We are confident Chiefs Kingdom will cherish this commemorative film for years to come!”

“Chiefs fans are among the most loyal, vocal, and supportive fans in the NFL and they have been waiting a long, long time for this,” said Todd Schmidt, Senior Producer at NFL Films. “We are so happy to give them this film -- which not only shows every great moment of Kansas City’s incredible season, but so much insight into what makes this team truly special.”

Super Bowl LIV capped off the NFL’s 100th season. The NFL celebrated all season long with a series of “NFL 100” events, initiatives and programs celebrating players, fans and their communities.

Bonus features available on all formats will include:

Super Bowl Opening Night

Post Game Ceremonies

2019 NFL Shots of the Year

2019 NFL Sounds of the Year Game Day

2019 NFL Sounds of the Year – National Tight End Day

2019 NFL Sounds of the Year – Celebrating the Game

Additional bonus features available only on Blu-Ray Combo Pack include:

Norma Hunt – A Lifetime of Sundays

Chiefs Rewind

Patrick Mahomes – Game Changer

The Tyrann Mathieu Interview

Deion Sanders and Patrick Mahomes

Andy Reid – Big Red

Travis Kelce – The NFL Experience

Joe Montana and Super Bowl LIV

Film Specs

Total Run Time

(including bonus

features) Aspect Ratio Audio Subtitles DVD 120 Mins. 1.78 16x9 5.1 Dolby Digital English CC & SDH Blu-ray 140 Mins. 1.78 16x9 5.1 & 2.0 DTS English SDH

The Credits

Written and Directed by: Darrell Campbell, Rob Gill, Brett Olayos DVD Producer: Todd J. Schmidt Narrated by: Scott Graham Project Manager: Sandra Aiken Skarstedt Production Assistant: Ty Schadt, Kelsey Welsh Authoring & Emulation: Peter Locke Production Operations: Tom Costella, Tom Fittipaldi

Official Synopsis:

CHIEFS KINGDOM REJOICE!!!!

For the first time in 50 years, the Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl Champions, capturing the franchise’s second Vince Lombardi Trophy with a 31-20 comeback victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV!

All the great moments of the Chiefs’ title run are now yours to own in this thrilling film — from the opening victory in Jacksonville, to winning six straight to end the regular season, to the post-season comebacks over Houston and Tennessee, to the crowning glory of their triumphant victory in Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium.

With sideline sound and in-game wires that put you right in the action, award-winning cinematography, pulse-pounding music, and exciting special features, Super Bowl LIV Champions: Kansas City Chiefs is a must-have for every member of Chiefs Kingdom!

About NFL Films

NFL Films, the most honored filmmaker in sports television history with 129 Sports Emmy Awards – remains a groundbreaking leader in sports television, providing unprecedented access to and legendary storytelling about the sport of professional football. With more than 100 million feet of film in its library, NFL Films is the historical backbone of NFL Network and a key supplier of the network's programming, including the three-time Emmy-nominated series A Football Life, offering untold stories into the lives of some of the NFL's most recognizable icons, and The Timeline, chronicling seminal moments that formed the NFL's storied past, shape the present and, in some cases, set the stage for the future.

NFL Films is a part of NFL Media, the owned and operated media division of the National Football League which is comprised of NFL Network, NFL Films, NFL.com, NFL Now, NFL Mobile from Verizon and NFL RedZone.

About Cinedigm

Since inception, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has been a leader at the forefront of the digital transformation of content distribution. Adapting to the rapidly transforming business needs of today’s entertainment landscape, Cinedigm remains a change-centric player focused on providing content, channels and services to the world’s largest media, technology and retail companies. Cinedigm’s Content and Networks groups provide original and aggregated programming, channels and services that entertain consumers globally across hundreds of millions of devices. For more information, visit www.cinedigm.com.