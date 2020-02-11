UPM-Kymmene Corporation Managers’ Transactions 11 February 2020 at 16:00 EET

UPM-Kymmene Corporation: Managers’ Transactions (Nikkilä)

UPM-Kymmene Corporation has on 11 February 2020 received the following notification:

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Nikkilä, Jaakko

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: UPM-Kymmene Corporation

LEI: 213800EC6PW5VU4J9U64

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-02-10

Venue is not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009005987

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,483 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1,483 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

UPM-Kymmene Corporation

Pirkko Harrela

Executive Vice President, Stakeholder Relations

UPM, Media Relations

Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EET

tel. +358 40 588 3284

media@upm.com



