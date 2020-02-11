SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviatrix , the leading provider of cloud networking software for the multi-cloud enterprise, today announced that Verint ® Systems Inc . (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, is using Aviatrix to improve operations and visibility when transitioning its customers to the cloud.



Verint helps organizations deliver a world class customer experience. Its solutions leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) and automation to make customer engagement strategies smarter, faster and more human. Leading brands rely on the Verint Cloud to engage with customers and power more than three billion interactions per year. Today more than 10,000 organizations in over 180 countries—including over 90 percent of the Fortune 100—use Verint solutions.

Aviatrix’s cloud networking software helps Verint embrace and extend the native constructs cloud hosting provides. In doing so, they can continue to deliver simplicity and automation, while providing high levels of visibility and control to their customers.

“We’ve transformed our business model to the cloud in a way that dramatically simplifies how we manage networking with our customers,” says Verint’s John Goodson, SVP and General Manager, Products. “Aviatrix’s cloud-native approach intelligently programs the native network constructs, from AWS, Azure and other hosting providers, and goes well beyond that by adding VPC segmentation policies, rich visibility, and automation that we require to support our customers. Aviatrix makes cloud networking much easier for us and our customers.”



“Large enterprise organizations don’t want to build their networking in AWS for their cloud solutions in the same way that early developers built applications,” said Steve Mullaney, CEO at Aviatrix. “Instead, infrastructure architects and network engineers want to be able to easily consume networking so they can focus on their customers and applications. They want networking to ‘just work’ and with Aviatrix, we help customers easily embrace all the native networking constructs offered by the public cloud providers and extend it with enterprise-class visibility and control capabilities.”

