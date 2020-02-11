CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC , a leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker-dealer, today announced that Synergy Wealth Alliance, including Office of Supervisory Jurisdiction (OSJ) manager and financial advisor Christopher Bordner and a team of 15 financial advisors, have joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer and corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) platforms. They reported having served approximately $650 million in brokerage and advisory assets*. They join from Cetera Financial Group.



“We are a group of advisors who are passionate about our business and about helping others,” said Bordner, CEO and wealth manager at Synergy Wealth Alliance. “Our advisors share core values of transparency, integrity, caring, respect, professionalism and teamwork. As our name ‘Synergy’ suggests, we work together to build meaningful, long-lasting relationships with clients to help them work toward their financial goals. We also collaborate with other professionals—accountants, attorneys and tax experts—to create customized, comprehensive financial plans focused on the clients’ needs and objectives.”

Based in Maitland, Fla., the firm offers a shared support system for advisors looking to grow their business. The structure provides Synergy advisors with access to range of practice management support including an in-house compliance officer, marketing manager and client service professionals. The team structure creates a natural career path for new advisors, giving them opportunity to be mentored by more experienced advisors. A succession plan is created for each advisor who joins Synergy.

Bordner’s goal is to double the size of the firm every 36 months. “We want to do that smartly and effectively,” he said. “That’s why the team turned to LPL for support. This new partnership will give us the opportunity to tap into the experience and support of some of the top minds in the country. With strong technology, scale and self-clearing capabilities, LPL puts us in the position to really grow at the pace we want to grow. To be with a firm that has cutting-edge technology and—equally important—the budget to continue investing in it, is a huge win for us and our clients.”

Bordner plans to tap into LPL’s CFO Solutions, which provides his firm with a personal chief financial officer to create a strategic plan to optimize growth, scale and profitability of his business. He is also eager to use LPL’s Marketing Solutions, which partners him with an experienced consultant to create and execute a digital marketing strategy. “This will help us determine how to deliver our message more concisely and effectively,” he said.

Rich Steinmeier, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, Business Development, said, “We welcome the Synergy team to LPL. They were looking for a growth partner who could serve them for the long run, and we are honored that the team turned to us. For advisors to have the capacity to reach their business’ full potential, they need a partner committed to their success; one that has the scale, expertise and capital to be able to invest and continuously evolve the solution set available to meet the relevant needs. We are steadfast in our support to advisors, and look forward to being a partner to Synergy Wealth Alliance as they continue to make their practice more valuable and sustainable.”

Read about other firms that recently joined LPL in the LPL Financial News and Media section of LPL.com.

Advisors, find an LPL business development representative near you.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial ( https://www.lpl.com ) is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer**. We serve independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA / SIPC.

Synergy Wealth Alliance and LPL Financial are separate entities.

*Based on prior business and represents assets that would have been custodied at LPL Financial, rather than third-party custodians. Reported assets and client numbers have not been independently and fully verified by LPL Financial.

**Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2019

Connect with Us!

https://twitter.com/lpl

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lpl-financial

https://www.facebook.com/LPLFinancialLLC

https://www.youtube.com/user/lplfinancialllc