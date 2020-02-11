Venice, FL, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- CyberloQ Technologies, Inc. ("CyberloQ" or the "Company") (OTC: CLOQ) is pleased to announce the following update on the Company's business and information objectives going forward.



CyberloQ Technologies, Inc. and ko-kard have initiated an agreement to further both Companies’ initiatives in the Fin-Tech space in Asia and beyond. Consistently recognized throughout Asia, ko-kard is localized and headquartered in Hong Kong, with subsidiaries in Singapore, Philippines, United States, Latin America, and Europe.

ko kard’s mission is to provide organizations with frictionless, transparent, cross-border prepaid solutions to distribute funds globally for contractors, suppliers, and resellers. This system strengthens financial inclusion for the un-carded, un-banked, and un-connected.

By leveraging CyberloQ’s geo-fencing technology, ko-kard members can use their Card in the entire Global Network without having to worry about FRAUD or unauthorized charges.

Whether it’s a designated perimeter over a city, building or even within a single room, if a user’s designated geofenced cyber perimeter is breached, the account is immediately disabled.

To breach a CyberloQ geofence, hackers would need all the user’s PIN data, be in possession of the user’s personal mobile device, and be physically within the designated geofence. CyberloQ would automatically shut down all suspicious activity, especially when dealing with cross border payments.

“CyberloQ’s geofencing technology will take our current fraud monitoring tools to the next level. It is imperative to ko-kard that we do our upmost to protect all our cardholders from fraud,” says Ken Sproule, CEO of ko-kard.

CyberloQ Technologies, Inc is looking forward to building a long term strategic relationship with ko-kard and assisting in both Companies’ global expansion efforts, stated Chris Jackson, President of CyberloQ Technologies, Inc.

Chris Jackson 612 961 4536 chris@cyberloq.com