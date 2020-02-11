UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill., Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® and Applied Client Network today announced the opening of registration for Applied Net 2020. This year’s Applied Net conference will take place September 21-24 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, TN. Following the record-breaking attendance of more than 4,300 insurance professionals at last year’s conference, Applied Net 2020 is set to be the biggest one yet, offering more than 240 educational sessions, inspiring keynotes and networking opportunities to discover how to thrive in the Digital Future of Insurance.

“The partnership between Applied Client Network and Applied Systems provides the resources and technology that agents, brokers, insurers and MGAs need to increase connectivity throughout the insurance ecosystem to drive a healthy distribution channel,” said Brian Langerman, chief executive officer, Applied Client Network. “We look forward to exploring the latest trends in innovation at Applied Net 2020 that will provide each stakeholder the knowledge needed to enable transformation for their business.”

This year’s conference, The Digital Future of Insurance, focuses on how the pace of innovation is accelerating at unprecedented rates, consumer demands are changing and new competition are creating all new market dynamics. The digital future of insurance has agencies, brokerages and insurers challenging traditional business models and embracing technology to create greater efficiencies and new opportunities to deliver anytime, anywhere service for customers. Innovative technology is redefining, connecting and digitizing the insurance industry to create a more collaborative, valuable ecosystem for all stakeholders to grow and thrive in the digital future of insurance.

“As the leading forum for insurance innovation, Applied Net brings together thousands of insurance professionals from around the world to share and collect ideas from their peers and industry experts,” said Taylor Rhodes, chief executive officer, Applied Systems. “Applied Net 2020 will provide a world-class setting for our customers to explore amazing technology that will allow them to interact in ways that are more simple, productive, intelligent and valuable.”

The Applied products and logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

Lauren Malcolm Applied Systems lmalcolm@appliedsystems.com