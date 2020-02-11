WESTPORT, Conn., Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share. The dividend is to be paid on March 19, 2020 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 6, 2020.



Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and materials processing products and services that deliver lifecycle solutions to maximize customer return on investment. The Company reports in two business segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing. Terex delivers lifecycle solutions to a broad range of industries, including the construction, infrastructure, manufacturing, shipping, transportation, refining, energy, utility, quarrying and mining industries. Terex offers financial products and services to assist in the acquisition of Terex equipment through Terex Financial Services. Terex uses its website (www.terex.com) to make information available to its investors and the market.

