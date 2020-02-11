BOISE, IDAHO, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewWest, formerly Idaho-Nevada Community Development Financial Institution (Idaho-Nevada CDFI), announced today their expansion to include the entire Intermountain West. In addition to Idaho and Nevada, the nonprofit now provides financing for affordable housing and community facilities to Montana, Utah, Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado and Wyoming. Along with their expansion, they also announced a brand new name, NewWest Community Capital.

Founded in 2000 as Idaho-Nevada CDFI, NewWest is a nonprofit fund dedicated to providing economic opportunity throughout the Western United States. Their mission is to provide financing for affordable housing initiatives and community development projects in areas most impacted by poverty. To date, they have funded over 3,000 housing units with over a half-billion dollars in developments financed.

With their shift to a broader geographic area, NewWest will be able to maximize their impact, opening up doors for more organizations to receive financing to build affordable housing and community facilities in disadvantaged areas.

“The Intermountain West is one of the fastest-growing regions with a huge need for community investment. By taking a regional approach, NewWest will be able to shine a light neighborhood by neighborhood to help these communities achieve their goals with capital and sound advice,” says Dutch Haarsma, President of NewWest Community Capital.

Along with a new geographic footprint, NewWest is excited to announce a new name, chosen to capture the spirit of the West, which has always been associated with opportunity and optimism. NewWest Community Capital supports this ethos with a dedication to funding the bedrock of successful communities.

For more information about NewWest Community Capital, please visit https://newwestcapital.org/.

###

Dutch Haarsma NewWest Community Capital 208-348-5481 dutch@newwestcapital.org