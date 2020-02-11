NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of the world’s most eminent contemporary womenswear trade events, COTERIE, announces Colleen Sherin to lead as President of COTERIE. Colleen comes with over 15 years of experience at Saks Fifth Avenue and recently as Vice President of Wholesale at Alexander McQueen. Colleen is a dynamic leader with extensive retail knowledge and expertise, consumer insights, and wholesale branding who will bring forth new initiatives and platforms to further expand COTERIE’s reach both in the U.S. and globally.



As a collaborative leader and with her innate and organic ability to strategically partner with brands, retailers, and media, Colleen will drive impactful partnerships that will elevate the COTERIE brand and strengthen connections for the womenswear community.

Nancy Walsh, President of Fashion, Informa Markets states, “After an extensive search we are thrilled to have Colleen onboard to drive the innovation and build upon the COTERIE brand and its many partners both domestically and internationally.”

Held bi-annually in New York City, COTERIE brings together the most prominent contemporary womenswear fashion, footwear, and accessories brands with tens of thousands of retail buyers from the United States and other worldwide markets.

“I am thrilled to be joining Informa Markets in this new role as President, COTERIE. As a long-standing attendee of their events over the years during my tenure as Fashion Director for luxury multi-brand retailer Saks Fifth Avenue, I look greatly forward to collaborating with the Informa team and our partners in continuing to innovate this platform in connecting, educating and inspiring the ever-evolving global fashion community.” - Colleen Sherin, President of COTERIE

The February edition of COTERIE will run Tuesday, February 11th through Thursday, February 13th at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City.

About COTERIE | COTERIE is the premier global event within the New York marketplace that bridges women's apparel and accessories designers to the international 'Who’s Who' of retailers that runs concurrently with Stitch, SOLE COMMERCE, Fame, Moda, The Accessories Show. COTERIE builds exclusive shopping experiences from the ground up so that designers and buyers can create a synergy that fuels their businesses, continuing to be a platform for generating revenue and inspiring trends.

About INFORMA MARKETS | Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate, and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience, and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

