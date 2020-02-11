SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To improve audience segmentation and management, YouAppi is announcing its integration with AppsFlyer’s Audiences to power the recently announced ReAppi app retargeting technology.



ReAppi is a fully managed programmatic app retargeting solution which enables marketers, app developers, and agencies to benefit from full-funnel app retention. By integrating ReAppi with AppsFlyer’s Audiences, joint YouAppi and AppsFlyer customers benefit from enhanced audience management, including smarter segmentation, audience overlap and exclusions, and better insights which result in better-performing app retargeting campaigns.

By using AppsFlyer’s Audiences with ReAppi App Retargeting campaigns, marketers and agencies benefit from smarter segmentation, facilitating GDPR and CCPA compliance. With audience overlap and exclusions, the segmentation is also more precise than previously possible. The advanced analytics capabilities made possible by AppsFlyer’s Audiences empower visualizing data patterns and analyzing them more effectively, resulting in improved app retargeting performance, as experienced by companies like Olymp Trade.

Olymp Trade, an online trading platform, turned to ReAppi App Retargeting in order to re-engage registered users and prospective users who recently completed a demo, to generate their first deposit. The resulting campaign had an average 200% Return On Ad Spend (ROAS) in the first month with the Average Order Value (AOV) increasing by more than 100%.

Speaking of fintech apps, this partnership is particularly relevant to this vertical because data recently compiled by AppsFlyer in the company’s ‘The Uninstall Threat’ report shows that finance apps lose $100K per month, 3x more than the average app. Solutions like ReAppi enable fintech apps to retain more of their users and reduce budget waste.

“We saw results that confirmed ReAppi + AppsFlyer’s Audiences showed the most promising campaign performance on the market,” said Anton Ion, Senior Media Buyer, Olymp Trade.

“YouAppi’s integration with the AppsFlyer Audiences product, enables mutual customers to benefit from precise audience segmentation and management, resulting in improved retargeting campaigns,” said Sean Hailer, Partner Development Manager, AppsFlyer.

“Through ReAppi’s integration with AppsFlyer’s Audiences, our mutual clients like Olymp Trade are able to benefit from enhanced audience management and functionality, which generates better app retargeting results,” said Hilit Mioduser, VP Growth, Retargeting at YouAppi.

About YouAppi

YouAppi is a leading performance-based mobile app marketing and retargeting platform for premium app publishers and brands. From user acquisition to retention via app retargeting and re-engagement, the tech company delivers a comprehensive range of mobile marketing solutions to grow your business at every stage of the user funnel. Powered by machine learning and audience targeting, YouAppi’s proven proprietary app retargeting technology finds and retains the most profitable users for clients. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, YouAppi’s global offices include New York, London, Berlin, Tokyo, Ra’anana, Beijing, Singapore, and Seoul. Learn more at www.youappi.com.

