SOMERSET, N.J., Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MTBC (NASDAQ: MTBC) (NASDAQ: MTBCP), a leading provider of proprietary, cloud-based healthcare IT and practice management solutions today announced the rollout of its Group Purchasing Organization (“GPO”) and Release of Information (“ROI”) service to the clients of its newly-acquired subsidiary, CareCloud. Additionally, CareCloud’s technology platform will be offered to MTBC’s current GPO member base.

“We are excited for the opportunity to market our GPO services to over 4,500 new physicians,” said Al Nardi, VP Strategic Initiatives, MTBC. He continued, “We believe that the complimentary services available between MTBC and CareCloud will attract more practices to join the GPO and take advantage of the offerings of both companies.”

“We thrilled at the chance deliver even more value to the existing 4,000 GPO members through the offering of combined CareCloud and MTBC services,” said Greg Shorten, Chief Revenue Officer, CareCloud.

This cross-selling opportunity is a complement to MTBC’s suite of GPO supplier incentives that are designed to better equip the mid-size practice with a base of solutions to address the commonalities of challenges they face.

