CHICAGO, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS , the global leader in cloud-based environment, health, safety (EHS) and sustainability solutions, is proud to announce that its Ann Arbor, Michigan office – home to its Humantech ergonomics solutions – has been recognized as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation by the National Association for Business Resources. This is the fifth year VelocityEHS’ Ann Arbor office has received this designation, which is presented to companies that demonstrate exceptional innovative human resource practices and set high standards for all businesses to follow.



“This award is so meaningful because it vindicates our continued efforts to create a workplace that our employees can thrive in,” said Glenn Trout, CEO of VelocityEHS. “When your company mission is to improve the lives of workers, it’s imperative that you practice that same mission internally as well. Our dedicated teams are key to our company's growth, so it's vital that we offer them an environment that nurtures their well-being and their success.”

VelocityEHS’ Humantech solutions are focused on helping companies reduce musculoskeletal disorder (MSD) risk through its comprehensive ergonomics management software and services. By combining the expertise of its distinguished team of board-certified ergonomists with cutting-edge technology, VelocityEHS’ approach has changed how organizations use the science of ergonomics to improve workplace performance.

Organizations are assessed for the award based on categories such as communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition, retention and more. One objective of the program is to not only improve the workplace for the employees but to raise the benchmark for company practices. To be considered, companies submit a questionnaire about their human resource practices and employees are also asked to complete a questionnaire about what it is like to work there.

“With the war on talent hitting the door steps of the Best and Brightest, this achievement means even more than it did a year ago. As we continue to raise the bar, these companies rise to the challenge through cultural innovation, maximizing their workforce potential,” said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO, Best and Brightest Programs.

The annual awards program honors 540 national winning organizations from across the country out of 5,000 nominations. With over 20 years of experience conducting the Best and Brightest competitions, the National Association for Business Resources (NABR) have identified numerous best Human Resource practices and provided benchmarking for companies that continue to be leaders in employment standards. Companies selected to be recognized nationally as a Best and Brightest Company to Work For are featured in the February online edition of Corp! Magazine. For more information visit www.thebestandbrightest.com .

To learn more about VelocityEHS and its current open job positions visit the company’s career page .

