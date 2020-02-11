MANALAPAN, N.J., Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (Other OTC: SNPW ) today announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, Street Smart Outdoor Corp (“SSO”) and Focus Media Group, Inc. (“FMG”) have entered into an initial one year business relationship agreement that should allow FMG to expand outdoor marketing and advertising awareness to increase or boost revenue growth with the Company’s street furniture panels within the City of Tallahassee, FL. This awareness, advertising, and marketing program will proceed under a contract held by Sun Pacific Power Corp and managed by SSO whereby FMG shall act as a third-party sales representative for SSO with the right to submit advertising buys with respect to advertisers. In support of this new program, the Company is also currently expanding its advertising presence in Tallahassee by adding up to 50 new benches to be installed at choice locations throughout the beautiful state capital of Florida.

Out of home (“OOH”) advertising revenue accounted for $8 billion in 2018, based on figures released by the Out of Home Advertising Association of America with OOH spending continuing its upward trend with 7 percent growth through the third quarter of 2019. OOH is growing and increasing share as more brands experience the effectiveness of the medium. Its ability to reach mass audiences makes it an important addition to media plans, amplifying other ad investments for a more immersive consumer experience as consumers continues to engage mobile devices. The Company aims to participate in and benefit from this significant and continuing advertising revenue growth trend with its inventory of outdoor furniture and bus shelters.

Focus Media Group, Inc. owns and operates advertising bus bench and bus shelter programs with expertise in optimizing third party advertising with national advertisers and partners. FMG is dedicated to offer high-quality media assets and marketing opportunities to clients, partnering up with them to solve marketing problems that drive consumer engagement, sales and growth. For more information on FMG visit: http://www.focusmediagroupinc.com/ .

Michael Culver, President of Focus Media Group, said, “We are very excited to be a part of such an innovative company as Street Smart Outdoor. The OOH advertising industry and national brands reward the type of growth that Nicholas Campanella, CEO is spearheading.”

Nicholas Campanella, CEO of Sun Pacific Holding Corp, stated, “We are very pleased to add Focus Media to our mix of partners as we work on expanding our reach to national advertisers. We believe that Focus Media’s current national advertising partners should benefit from our outdoor furniture inventory within the City of Tallahassee. A key strategy for us is to identify opportunities and build partnerships that can allow us to utilize creative financing alternatives and other outreach programs with partners that enhance and optimize our growth and development.”

Campanella further added, “I would like to report that the team at MedRecycler-RI, Inc. continues to make superb progress with the MedRecycler medical waste to clean energy recycling facility in Rhode Island and progress continues on the solar power project currently under development for Durango, Mexico. The Company and its partners on the Durango project, currently has a team on-site doing land and local resource surveys. Based on their initial findings, the team is planning to increase the projected output of this project to 50.4 MW with the land currently available.”

About Sun Pacific Holding Corp:

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (Other OTC: SNPW ) uses management's knowledge and experience to serve its customers and now its shareholders through quality service and equipment, working to keep customers satisfied, and by doing our part in protecting the environment with smart green technology. For more information, visit www.sunpacificholding.com .

About Focus Media Group, Inc.:

Focus Media Group is an out-of-home media company specializing in specific and unique coverage in Southern California:

They offer transit shelter and transit bench advertising in Los Angeles, Orange and North San Diego Counties.

They are the only transit bench provider in Orange County with approximately 420 locations, providing comprehensive and exclusive coverage in Stanton, Westminster, Fullerton and Seal Beach. We are in the process of securing other cities which should double our inventory by year-end.

The exclusive transit shelter provider in Westminster and Stanton, with approximately 360 ad panels and comprehensive coverage of the core Beach Blvd. corridor.

The most comprehensive coverage of transit benches in unincorporated areas and large cities in Los Angeles County such as East Los Angeles, Carson, Hawthorne and The San Gabriel Valley, with approximately 850 locations in inventory.

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions (such as those relating to future expansion or financial results) and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's OTC Markets filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, so actual results may vary materially. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan" and other similar expressions. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors not within the control of the company. The company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

