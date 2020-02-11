SAN DIEGO and LONDON, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHASTAR, a global CRO, announced today that the company has chosen San Diego as the site for its new U.S. west coast office, which will be led by Dr. LaRee Tracy, PhD, as Director of Biostatistics. The San Diego office will serve as a strategic operational hub to support PHASTAR’s west coast customers and is a key component of the company’s current 5-year growth plan.



Dr. Tracy brings to PHASTAR more than 24 years’ experience in clinical research, industry regulation and clinical operations, including over 16 years working as an FDA CDER statistician. Her areas of expertise include biostatistics, experimental and observational study design, as well as significant experience with FDA processes and regulations.

“We are excited to add San Diego as our third U.S. office, alongside our existing presence in Europe, Kenya, and Australia,” said Kevin Kane, CEO and founder of PHASTAR. “Dr. Tracy’s vast experience and expertise in both clinical research and FDA processes and regulations marries perfectly with PHASTAR’s reputation as a global, quality, expert provider of biometrics and data science services. We are excited to have someone with her unique background in biostatistics and epidemiology.”

Leading the new office, Dr. Tracy will have input into all business strategies – business development, plans and processes for delivery of clinical trial projects, staff development, recruitment and other areas related to business growth, increasing awareness of PHASTAR’s services in the competitive west coast market. Dr. Tracy will also manage PHASTAR San Diego’s senior technical staff and will be involved in oversight of projects to ensure clinical trial projects are delivered to agreed timelines with optimal quality.

Passionate about public health and science, Dr. Tracy’s 24-year career also includes senior roles in the CDC, FDA, the U.S. Army and the US Public Health Service. She received her PhD in Epidemiology in 2009 from University of Maryland, Baltimore and master’s degree in mathematical statistics from University of Maryland, College Park and is the recipient of several service awards including the Army Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal and the USPHS Commendation Medal. In addition to her academic credentials and service awards, Dr. Tracy’s work has been published in many respected journals.

ABOUT PHASTAR

PHASTAR is a global CRO offering statistical consulting, clinical trial reporting, data management and data science services by providing expert consultants and managing and delivering in-house projects, FSP style arrangements and preferred partnerships. PHASTAR currently has over 250 staff across 10 offices (United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Germany and Kenya) with plans to open additional locations in Asia and the West Coast of the United States to serve prospective and existing clients. PHASTAR’s number one priority is to ensure that the work we produce is of the highest quality. Every project PHASTAR undertakes utilizes our unique internal processes which are designed to ensure optimal quality. All PHASTAR’s statistical, programming, data management and data science staff are trained in the “PHASTAR Discipline” - our in-house approach to data analysis and collection. This comprises a set of common sense (but commonly ignored) principles that, if followed, guarantee error free outcomes. The “PHASTAR Discipline” also includes a series of intranet-based checklists highlighting potential pitfalls and points-to-consider when conducting clinical trials, enabling over 2,500 years of combined technical knowledge to be shared across the company. For further information on PHASTAR contact tellmemore@phastar.com .

U.S. Media Contact: