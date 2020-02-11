Brooklyn, NY, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cemtrex Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX), a leading multi-industry technology company that is driving innovation in a wide range of consumer and commercial sectors, announced today that it has acquired two properties it had been leasing for its industrial segment business located in the York, PA area.



The two facilities are 48,000 sq ft and 25,000 sq ft and used for office, manufacturing, and warehousing needs. The two properties were acquired using cash on hand with financing from one of the Company’s existing commercial lenders.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ; CETX) is a diversified technology company that is driving innovation in a wide range of sectors, including smart technology, virtual and augmented realities, advanced electronic systems, industrial solutions, and intelligent security systems. www.cemtrex.com

