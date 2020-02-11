New York, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Agrochemicals Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05015505/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global agrochemicals market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing use of herbicides. In addition, implementation of ipm as new method of crop protection is anticipated to boost the growth of the global agrochemicals market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global agrochemicals market is segmented as below:



Product

Fertilizers

Pesticides

Geographic segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America



Key Trends for global agrochemicals market growth

This study identifies implementation of ipm as new method of crop protection as the prime reasons driving the global agrochemicals market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global agrochemicals market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global agrochemicals market, including some of the vendors such as Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Cargill Inc., CF Industries Holdings Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Nissan Chemical Corp., Nutrien Ltd. and Yara International ASA .



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05015505/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001