GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fieldpoint Private, the fast-growing wealth advisory and private banking firm serving ultra-high-net worth families and institutions, announced that for the second consecutive year it has been named “Best Private Wealth Manager, Under $5 Billion – Client Service” at the Private Asset Management (PAM) awards , held February 6 in New York City.



The awards are among the most respected in the industry, judged by a panel of professionals from 16 peer firms in the wealth management profession. The judges also recognized Fieldpoint Private as a Finalist in three other categories, encompassing wealth management, private banking, and multi-family offices. The award marks the firm’s third such win in the last five years.

“I thank Private Asset Management and its judges for this recognition. This award means a great deal to our colleagues,” said Timothy Tully, Chairman and CEO of Fieldpoint Private. “Client service is the reason we are all here, so it is particularly rewarding to be recognized for it.”

About Fieldpoint Private

Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, Fieldpoint Private ( www.fieldpointprivate.com ) is a boutique financial firm providing the highest degree of personalized, confidential wealth planning and private banking services. Catering to highly successful individuals, families, businesses and institutions, Fieldpoint Private offers a powerful combination of wealth management and strategy, family office, private banking and business banking services addressing every financial need for each of our clients including: wealth transfer advice, tax planning, aggregation and performance reporting, risk management, goals-based investing strategies, sophisticated investment selection, discreet and personalized banking, highly customized credit solutions, custom custody and trust solutions, highly attentive/responsive service and concierge services.

Fieldpoint Private was established in 2008 by 31 Founders with a specific vision and purpose. These extraordinary leaders of industry and community recognized the opportunity to create a financial firm totally attuned to people’s individual circumstances. Our firm is built on a philosophy of exclusive membership and client-centricity. Working with a limited number of relationships gives every person the experience of belonging to an extremely selective group. The result is a new breed of institution established on the basis of personalization, responsiveness, and exclusivity, and an ensured commitment to impeccable service and consistently flawless execution. Our service approach offers a unique client experience custom crafted to each client’s financial needs.