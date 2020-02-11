DENVER, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company part of the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), today announces it will serve as the official newswire for the Beverage Trade Network’s Cannabis Drinks Expo. The event series is slated for two different locations this year—July 30 in San Francisco and August 3 in Chicago. Both events will offer invaluable information and networking opportunities for anyone interested in the burgeoning cannabis beverage industry.



The Cannabis Drinks Expo, considered the must-attend event series for anyone curious about the emerging industry, is geared to prime attendees with critical information on a variety of important topics. Conference-goers will enjoy opportunities to interact with experts from all levels of the cannabis beverage ecosystem, including distributors and retailers, political and legal analysts, medical researchers, and marketing and branding experts.

“We have been very pleased with CannabisNewsWire,” said Beverage Trade Network CEO and founder Sid Patel. “Their team continues to impress with well-written press releases and syndicated articles as they work to spread the word about the Cannabis Drinks Expo to many new audiences. We are happy to once again work alongside them to increase exposure of our upcoming events in July and August.”

CannabisNewsWire is also happy to continue its collaboration as the official newswire. “It’s always exciting to partner with well-established industry names, and the Beverage Trade Network is no exception,” noted Christopher Johnson, director of syndicated communications for CannabisNewsWire.

This year’s San Francisco event will feature experts from both wine and cannabis beverage industries, discussing the emerging collaborative dynamic between the once separate sectors. The BTN’s Chicago event will echo this theme, allowing participants access to high-quality partners with expertise in growing, manufacturing, packaging, distribution, and branding. Experts will feature sessions on a myriad of industry-specific topics, including innovations, legalization updates, emerging business models, and new routes to market.

The exhibitor trade floor will be packed with potential exhibitors in a variety of verticals, such as medical marijuana production, cannabis production, wineries, breweries, distilleries, pharma companies, marijuana-infused products and edibles providers, and more. The exhibition is set to provide a well-rounded view of the cannabis beverage industry’s future alongside other established sectors.

For additional information about the Cannabis Drinks Expo, please visit https://cannabisdrinksexpo.com .

