Our reports on global car leasing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising technological obsolescence of older cars. In addition, off-lease cars fueling the used car market is anticipated to boost the growth of the global car leasing market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global car leasing market is segmented as below:



End-user

Commercial Customers

Non-Commercial Customers

Geographic segmentation

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA



Key Trends for global car leasing market growth

This study identifies off-lease cars fueling the used car market as the prime reasons driving the global car leasing market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global car leasing market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global car leasing market, including some of the vendors such as ALD SA, Arval Service Lease, Athlon Car Lease International BV, Avis Budget Group Inc., Deutsche Leasing AG, Enterprise Holdings Inc., Europcar Mobility Group SA, Hertz Global Holdings Inc., LeasePlan Corporation NV and Sixt SE .



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





