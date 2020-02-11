Dublin, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Kick Scooter Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 To 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Kick Scooter market was valued at US$ 470.5 Mn in 2018 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.3% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.
Increasing health consciousness among people worldwide will enhance the demand for Kick Scooter Market
Rising health concerns among people worldwide and rising urban road congestion globally will enhance the demand for kick scooter market throughout the forecast period from 2019-2027. Increased demand for first & last-mile transportation and the growing adoption of kick scooters among millennia are the major market drivers. In 2018, North America was dominant in the global kick scooter market backed by Europe and the Asia Pacific.
Kick scooters have various benefits such as help in burning calories, healthy movement, fasted sessions, safe & easy, timesaving in traffic and others. Rising obesity & overweight disease globally and increased traffic congestion worldwide are some other factors driving the market growth. According to the WHO report published in February 2018, there are over 1.9 Bn adults, 41 Mn children under the age of 5 and more than 340 Mn teenagers & children aged between 5-19 years were found caused with obesity and overweight in 2016. Hence, to overcome obesity and traffic congestion, consumer's inclination towards kick scooters is growing which will help the market to grow.
Major manufacturers are focusing on launching new and advanced featured such as electric kick scooters with different riding modes. New product launch, acquisitions & mergers, and collaborations to increase their market presence and market share will be the key strategies adopted by the market players.
Industrial Developments
Key Market Movements
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot: Global Kick Scooter (KS) Market
2.2. Global KS Market, by Product Type, 2018 (US$ Mn)
2.3. Global KS Market, by Wheels, 2018 (US$ Mn)
2.4. Global KS Market, by Application, 2018 (US$ Mn)
2.5. Global KS Market, by End-user, 2018 (US$ Mn)
2.6. Global KS Market, by Geography, 2018 (US$ Mn)
3. Market Dynamics
3.1. Introduction
3.1.1. Global KS Market Value, 2017-2027, (US$ Mn)
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Drivers
3.2.2. Market Restraints
3.3. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2018
3.4. Market Positioning of Key Players, 2018
3.4.1. Major Strategies Adopted by Key Players
4. Global Kick Scooter (KS) Market, by Product Type, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)
4.1. Overview
4.2. Electric
4.3. Non-electric
5. Global Kick Scooter (KS) Market, by Wheels, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)
5.1. Overview
5.2. Two-wheels
5.3. Three-wheels
5.4. Four-wheels
6. Global Kick Scooter (KS) Market, by Application, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)
6.1. Overview
6.2. Personal
6.3. Rental
7. Global Kick Scooter (KS) Market, by End-user, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)
7.1. Overview
7.2. Kids
7.3. Adults
8. North America Kick Scooter (KS) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)
9. Europe Kick Scooter (KS) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)
10. Asia-Pacific Kick Scooter (KS) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)
11. Rest of the World Kick Scooter (KS) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)
12. Company Profiles
12.1. Unagi Scooter
12.2. Razor LLC
12.3. Xootr LLC
12.4. Fuzion Scooter
12.5. Segway Inc.
12.6. Globber Scooters
12.7. Exooter Scooter
12.8. Decathlon Group
12.9. AGDA NSW
12.10. Maxi Kickboard
12.11. Aktivo Motors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t62eer
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: