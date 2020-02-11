Dublin, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Kick Scooter Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 To 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Kick Scooter market was valued at US$ 470.5 Mn in 2018 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.3% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.



Increasing health consciousness among people worldwide will enhance the demand for Kick Scooter Market



Rising health concerns among people worldwide and rising urban road congestion globally will enhance the demand for kick scooter market throughout the forecast period from 2019-2027. Increased demand for first & last-mile transportation and the growing adoption of kick scooters among millennia are the major market drivers. In 2018, North America was dominant in the global kick scooter market backed by Europe and the Asia Pacific.



Kick scooters have various benefits such as help in burning calories, healthy movement, fasted sessions, safe & easy, timesaving in traffic and others. Rising obesity & overweight disease globally and increased traffic congestion worldwide are some other factors driving the market growth. According to the WHO report published in February 2018, there are over 1.9 Bn adults, 41 Mn children under the age of 5 and more than 340 Mn teenagers & children aged between 5-19 years were found caused with obesity and overweight in 2016. Hence, to overcome obesity and traffic congestion, consumer's inclination towards kick scooters is growing which will help the market to grow.



Major manufacturers are focusing on launching new and advanced featured such as electric kick scooters with different riding modes. New product launch, acquisitions & mergers, and collaborations to increase their market presence and market share will be the key strategies adopted by the market players.



Industrial Developments

In November 2018, Unagi Scooter launched a new electric kick scooter. The kick scooter was manufactured with magnesium, carbon fiber, aluminum & silicon for better performance. It comes in two models, digital display, and with three riding modes beginner, intermediate and advanced.

Key Market Movements

Worldwide, the kick scooter market is increasing at a CAGR of 26.3% for the projected period from 2019 to 2027.

North America has the largest share in the global kick scooter market in 2018. North America dominates the market owing to growing traffic congestion, rising obesity & overweight among adults and the presence of major market players such as Razor LLC, Xootr LLC, Fuzion Scooter, and others in the region.

Europe and the Asia Pacific expected to show the fastest growth during the forecast period. Rising health consciousness and increased adoption of kick scooters among millennia will drive the market in Europe and the Asia Pacific. Growing traffic congestion on roads will also boost the market demand in Europe and the Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Based on the wheels segment, the three-wheel segment dominates the market in 2018. The three-wheel segment has the highest share due to its features such as easy balanced & direction, safety, compact size low cost, and others.

New product launches with advanced features, business expansion through e-commerce and mergers & acquisitions will be the major key strategies of the market players.

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot: Global Kick Scooter (KS) Market

2.2. Global KS Market, by Product Type, 2018 (US$ Mn)

2.3. Global KS Market, by Wheels, 2018 (US$ Mn)

2.4. Global KS Market, by Application, 2018 (US$ Mn)

2.5. Global KS Market, by End-user, 2018 (US$ Mn)

2.6. Global KS Market, by Geography, 2018 (US$ Mn)



3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Global KS Market Value, 2017-2027, (US$ Mn)

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Drivers

3.2.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2018

3.4. Market Positioning of Key Players, 2018

3.4.1. Major Strategies Adopted by Key Players



4. Global Kick Scooter (KS) Market, by Product Type, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)

4.1. Overview

4.2. Electric

4.3. Non-electric



5. Global Kick Scooter (KS) Market, by Wheels, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)

5.1. Overview

5.2. Two-wheels

5.3. Three-wheels

5.4. Four-wheels



6. Global Kick Scooter (KS) Market, by Application, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)

6.1. Overview

6.2. Personal

6.3. Rental



7. Global Kick Scooter (KS) Market, by End-user, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)

7.1. Overview

7.2. Kids

7.3. Adults



8. North America Kick Scooter (KS) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)



9. Europe Kick Scooter (KS) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)



10. Asia-Pacific Kick Scooter (KS) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)



11. Rest of the World Kick Scooter (KS) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)



12. Company Profiles

12.1. Unagi Scooter

12.2. Razor LLC

12.3. Xootr LLC

12.4. Fuzion Scooter

12.5. Segway Inc.

12.6. Globber Scooters

12.7. Exooter Scooter

12.8. Decathlon Group

12.9. AGDA NSW

12.10. Maxi Kickboard

12.11. Aktivo Motors



