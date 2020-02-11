TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UOMO Media, Inc., (OTCMKTS: UOMO) today announced that it has been made aware of recent promotional activity concerning UOMO common stock. On January 31, 2020, OTC Markets informed the Company that it believed that the Company was the subject of ongoing promotional activities having the effect of encouraging trading of the issuer's securities. The Company was unaware of the promotional activity until informed by OTC Markets, and is unaware of the full nature and content of this promotional activity, the responsible parties, or the extent of its dissemination.

UOMO Media, Inc. states definitively that the Company, its officers, directors and, to the Company's knowledge, its controlling shareholders (i.e., shareholders owning 10% or more of the Company's securities) have not, directly or indirectly, authorized or been involved in any way (including payment to a third-party) with the creation or distribution of promotional materials including any email newsletters; and that the Company, its officers, directors and, to the knowledge of the Company, any controlling shareholders, have not sold or purchased the Company's securities.

The Company encourages those interested in the Company to rely solely on information included in its press releases combined with its filings and disclosures made with OTC Markets and the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About UOMO Media Inc.

UOMO Media Inc. is a multi-channel entertainment company that acquires, produces, and manages media content. UOMO integrates existing and well-established revenue streams in recorded music, publishing, television, and talent management through its five operating divisions: UOMO Digital Solutions, UOMO Film & Television, UOMO Recorded Music, UOMO Talent Management, and UOMO Publishing. For more details, please visit: http://www.uomomedia.com.