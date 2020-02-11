Dublin, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Exercise Resistance Bands Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 To 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Exercise Resistance Band Market was valued at US$ 290.6 Mn in 2018 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.



Growing online distribution channel drives demand



Rising online shopping trends are increasing the demand for exercise resistance bands. E-commerce offers a variety of brands to choose from, it also provides various offers and discounts. Thereby, increasing the demand for exercise resistance bands. Moreover, affordable prices associated with resistance bands and numerous uses of resistance bands for whole body workout supports the market demand.



Exercise resistance bands have a variety of uses. Resistance bands are used in various physical therapy such as the slow rebuilding of strength for cardiac rehab patients and for curing muscular injuries. The aforesaid factors are key factors supporting the growth of the market.



Easy usage enhances market growth



Fitness equipment requires training while using them and also needs a large space to place them. Resistance bands, on the other hand, are very easy and convenient to use and store. Thereby, increasing its drift among consumers while performing in-house fitness activities.



Top manufacturers in the exercise resistance band industry are mainly focusing on new product launches.



Industrial Developments

In September 2018, Black Mountain Products Inc. redesigned its website. The website showcased home and yoga equipment, and resistance bands. Thereby, it aims to provide improved visitor experience. The company also suggest that it is continuously improved the variety of its fitness equipment, and the new website displayed all the improved and innovative products.

In January 2018, Rouge Fitness acquired OSO Barbell, a leading manufacturer of barbell collar and other weightlifting equipment. the acquisition aims to increase the product portfolio of Rouge-branded OSO collars.

Key Market Movements

Globally, the Exercise Resistance Band market is rising at a CAGR of 11.5% for the estimated period from 2019 to 2027.

North America dominated the global exercise resistance band market in 2018. The majority is supported by factors such as multiplying health consciousness among people in North America. Increasing trends for home fitness. Moreover, rising demand for home fitness equipment dominates North America's exercise resistance band market.

On the basis of applications, the individual user holds the largest share in the global exercise resistance band market. The dominance is supported by factors such as the pocket-friendly nature of exercise resistance bands. Resistance band also provides an opportune fitness program for individuals.

Based on the distribution channel, offline distribution channel dominates the market for exercise resistance band globally. Consumers tend to prefer offline mode for purchasing the products as it provides better and conducive consumer experience.

A growing number of government initiatives, such as Move your way, Adolescent Health: Think Act and Grow (TAG) and Fit India drives the market growth.

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot: Global Exercise Resistance Bands (ERB ) Market

2.2. Global ERB Market, by Product Type, 2018 (US$ Mn)

2.3. Global ERB Market, by Applications, 2018 (US$ Mn)

2.4. Global ERB Market, by Distribution Channel, 2018 (US$ Mn)

2.5. Global ERB Market, by Geography, 2018 (US$ Mn)



3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Global ERB Market Value, 2017-2027, (US$ Mn)

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Drivers

3.2.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2018

3.4. Market Positioning of Key Players, 2018

3.4.1. Major Strategies Adopted by Key Players



4. Global Exercise Resistance Bands (ERB ) Market, by Product Type , 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)

4.1. Overview

4.2. Tube Resistance Bands

4.3. Strip Resistance Bands

4.4. Rope Resistance Bands

4.5. Others (Loop Resistance Bands, etc.)



5. Global Exercise Resistance Bands (ERB ) Market, by Applications, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)

5.1. Overview

5.2. Individual Users

5.3. Gym and Health Clubs

5.4. Others



6. Global Exercise Resistance Bands (ERB ) Market, by Distribution Channel, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)

6.1. Overview

6.2. Online Sales

6.3. Offline

6.3.1. Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

6.3.2. Brand Outlets

6.3.3. Other Retail Stores



7. North America Exercise Resistance Bands (ERB) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)



8. Europe Exercise Resistance Bands (ERB) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)



9. Asia Pacific Exercise Resistance Bands (ERB) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)



10. Rest of the World Exercise Resistance Bands (ERB) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)



11. Company Profiles

11.1. Wacces Store

11.2. TheraBand

11.3. Reehut

11.4. Xtremebands

11.5. Bodylastics USA Inc.

11.6. Fitness Anywhere LLC

11.7. Reebok

11.8. 4D Rubber Company

11.9. Rogue Fitness

11.10. Black Mountain Products Inc.

11.11. Perform Better

11.12. SPRI

11.13. RIMSports

11.14. WODFitter



