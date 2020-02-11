Dublin, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Exercise Resistance Bands Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 To 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Exercise Resistance Band Market was valued at US$ 290.6 Mn in 2018 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.
Growing online distribution channel drives demand
Rising online shopping trends are increasing the demand for exercise resistance bands. E-commerce offers a variety of brands to choose from, it also provides various offers and discounts. Thereby, increasing the demand for exercise resistance bands. Moreover, affordable prices associated with resistance bands and numerous uses of resistance bands for whole body workout supports the market demand.
Exercise resistance bands have a variety of uses. Resistance bands are used in various physical therapy such as the slow rebuilding of strength for cardiac rehab patients and for curing muscular injuries. The aforesaid factors are key factors supporting the growth of the market.
Easy usage enhances market growth
Fitness equipment requires training while using them and also needs a large space to place them. Resistance bands, on the other hand, are very easy and convenient to use and store. Thereby, increasing its drift among consumers while performing in-house fitness activities.
Top manufacturers in the exercise resistance band industry are mainly focusing on new product launches.
Industrial Developments
Key Market Movements
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot: Global Exercise Resistance Bands (ERB ) Market
2.2. Global ERB Market, by Product Type, 2018 (US$ Mn)
2.3. Global ERB Market, by Applications, 2018 (US$ Mn)
2.4. Global ERB Market, by Distribution Channel, 2018 (US$ Mn)
2.5. Global ERB Market, by Geography, 2018 (US$ Mn)
3. Market Dynamics
3.1. Introduction
3.1.1. Global ERB Market Value, 2017-2027, (US$ Mn)
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Drivers
3.2.2. Market Restraints
3.3. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2018
3.4. Market Positioning of Key Players, 2018
3.4.1. Major Strategies Adopted by Key Players
4. Global Exercise Resistance Bands (ERB ) Market, by Product Type , 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)
4.1. Overview
4.2. Tube Resistance Bands
4.3. Strip Resistance Bands
4.4. Rope Resistance Bands
4.5. Others (Loop Resistance Bands, etc.)
5. Global Exercise Resistance Bands (ERB ) Market, by Applications, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)
5.1. Overview
5.2. Individual Users
5.3. Gym and Health Clubs
5.4. Others
6. Global Exercise Resistance Bands (ERB ) Market, by Distribution Channel, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)
6.1. Overview
6.2. Online Sales
6.3. Offline
6.3.1. Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
6.3.2. Brand Outlets
6.3.3. Other Retail Stores
7. North America Exercise Resistance Bands (ERB) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)
8. Europe Exercise Resistance Bands (ERB) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)
9. Asia Pacific Exercise Resistance Bands (ERB) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)
10. Rest of the World Exercise Resistance Bands (ERB) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)
11. Company Profiles
11.1. Wacces Store
11.2. TheraBand
11.3. Reehut
11.4. Xtremebands
11.5. Bodylastics USA Inc.
11.6. Fitness Anywhere LLC
11.7. Reebok
11.8. 4D Rubber Company
11.9. Rogue Fitness
11.10. Black Mountain Products Inc.
11.11. Perform Better
11.12. SPRI
11.13. RIMSports
11.14. WODFitter
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1m8aw7
