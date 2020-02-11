New York, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Batteries Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04973841/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global automotive batteries market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by decline in price of automotive batteries for electric vehicles. In addition, rise in sales of passenger cars leading to growth in demand for automotive batteries is anticipated to boost the growth of the global automotive batteries market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global automotive batteries market is segmented as below:



Type

Passenger Cars

M And HCV

LCV

Geographic segmentation

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA



Key Trends for global automotive batteries market growth

This study identifies rise in sales of passenger cars leading to growth in demand for automotive batteries as the prime reasons driving the global automotive batteries market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global automotive batteries market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global automotive batteries market, including some of the vendors such as Amara Raja Batteries Ltd., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Technologies, GS Yuasa Corp., LG Chem Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmBH, Saft Groupe SA and Toshiba International Corp. .



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04973841/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001