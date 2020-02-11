Dublin, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 To 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The mobile cardiac telemetry systems market was valued at US$ 428.9 Mn in 2018, expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.



Increasing prevalence of CVDs along with new FDA approval for mobile devices will enhance the market growth globally



The global mobile cardiac telemetry systems market is increasing effectively from 2019 to 2027 accredited to the rise in incidences of cardiovascular diseases, new product launch, increased awareness and acceptance of mobile devices in the end-user segment on a global scale.



New lead-based and patch-based products with improved connectivity and advanced real-time patient monitoring will drive the market growth in the near future. For instance, in May 2019, VivaQuant, LLC (Minneapolis) received FDA clearance for its RX-1 cardiac patient monitor (wearable all-in-one mobile cardiac telemetry unit and event monitor). Additionally, VirtuOx launched CardioCHECK, a new service to diagnose cardiac arrhythmias mainly for homecare.



Increasing awareness about new patch technology along with the launch of advanced products with integrated solutions are key factors driving the growth of the mobile cardiac telemetry systems market on a global scale. The U.S. market generated maximum revenue share due to the presence of top suppliers of mobile devices improved R&D and a significant pool of adult patients with cardiac and other heart-related conditions.



Top manufacturers have enhanced their applications worldwide mainly in the pharmaceutical and medical technology industry; small scale and private manufacturers are also maximizing their manufacturing capacity with low-cost products in the Asia Pacific and Europe region.



Manufacturers are focused on maintaining standards for monitoring devices and other applications utilized worldwide. Other external factors include mergers and acquisitions of medical technology companies, partnerships, new product launch, FDA approval of new products, promotional activities, awareness for higher safety & control and activities related to sales promotions, technology expansion, and research and development. The market players are also aware of the cost containment in the regions with Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East and emphasizing on the launch of pocket-friendly devices.



Key Market Movements

Globally, the mobile cardiac telemetry systems market is growing at a CAGR of 9.1% for the period from 2019 to 2027.

The speedy expansion of hospital infrastructure in the emerging nations and increasing medical tourism will drive the market growth in the Asia Pacific and Latin America regions. For instance, the total number of hospitals in Brazil expanded from 6800 in 2015 to 6807 in 2017.

The perceptible growth factors comprise increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases globally, FDA approval of new mobile cardiac systems (mainly in the U.S. market), rising elderly population, and enhanced awareness related to top applications in the cardiac telemetry systems for quality outcomes and real-time patient cardiac analysis.

Market restrictions include high cost of patches, very less technology expansion in the developing nations, unstructured reimbursement scenario and less awareness or less product penetration in the overall cardiac monitoring segment.

