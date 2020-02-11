NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The premiere global fashion event, COTERIE, announces a 2020 category exclusive sponsorship with B2B wholesale platform JOOR. On February 11th - 13th at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City, JOOR will bring its wholesale platform to the COTERIE show floor with an onsite lounge and Wi-Fi takeover. Retailers and brands will have the opportunity to learn how to save time and grow more quickly by going digital with JOOR.



As the world’s largest digital wholesale platform, JOOR connects over 8,600 brands with 200,000 retailers across 144 countries. JOOR makes the wholesale buying and selling process seamless; it also provides real time data and insights so brands and retailers can work smarter and react quickly to optimize their businesses. Approximately one-third of brands showing at the COTERIE marketplace are using JOOR. These brands include Amanda Uprichard, B&SH, Michael Stars, n: PHILANTHROPY, and Misa Los Angeles.

“While tradeshows remain one of the strongest wholesale channels available, this deal highlights the importance of digitization for wholesale businesses and provides resources for all COTERIE attendees and exhibitors to enable business transactions well beyond the show,” says Tom Nastos, Chief Commercial Officer, Informa Markets Fashion.

“At JOOR, our mission is to enable smooth, smart wholesale by creating an ecosystem where brands and retailers can easily interact to grow their wholesale businesses,” says JOOR CEO Kristin Savilia. “The expectation today is that business can be transacted on demand – whether it’s at a tradeshow, from home, or in the office. JOOR is available to our customers 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, all around the globe.”

JOOR’s sponsorship also extends beyond COTERIE with additional Informa Market shows, MAGIC and PROJECT for the February 2020 editions. Make sure to visit the JOOR Geo-Java Lounge at COTERIE located on level 1 of the Jacob Javits Center between escalators 1B &1C.

About COTERIE | COTERIE is the premier global event within the New York marketplace that bridges women's luxury and contemporary apparel, accessories, resort wear and footwear designers to the international 'Who’s Who' of retailers that runs concurrently with Fame, Moda, SoleCommerce and The Accessories Show. COTERIE builds exclusive shopping experiences from the ground up so that designers and buyers can create a synergy that fuels their businesses, continuing to be a platform for generating revenue and inspiring trends.

About JOOR

JOOR is the world’s industry-standard wholesale platform for fashion, beauty and home, that transacts almost $1Bn in GMV every month. More than 8,600 brands and over 200,000 retailers across 144 countries connect on the platform every day. With a commitment to fueling the advancement and growth of both brands and retailers, JOOR offers free and paid tiers: JOOR Lite and JOOR Pro. JOOR Lite offers basic functionality for brands and retailers, whereas JOOR Pro provides advanced capabilities for greater flexibility, visibility, performance and analytics. JOOR is headquartered in New York City and has offices in Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Paris, London, Milan, Madrid, Melbourne and Tokyo. For more information visit http://www.joor.com .



